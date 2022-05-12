Who would have thought the world of kettles would become so confusing? These days, kettles aren’t just devices that heat water to boiling point – they’re gadgets that can be tweaked to heat water to the ideal temperature for everything from coffee to green tea, while removing limescale and softening water with built-in filters.

This is all well and good, but working out which features are actually worth investing in is no mean feat. So, we decided it’s high time to stick the kettle on (many, many times) and offer a tried-and-tested guide to the best kettles out there.

First, a few tips for kettle care. Limescale build-up is impossible to avoid, especially in hard water areas. But removing it won’t just improve your cuppa – it could cut your energy bills, too.

“Descale your kettle using a product such as Oust which is specifically designed for kettles,” says Sophie Herrmann, spokesperson for the brand. “Doing so will remove limescale debris from the internal coils of the kettle and result in shorter boil times. If you live in a hard water area, descale every three months, and every six months in soft water areas.”

Keen to take a more natural approach? “Fill the kettle halfway with a solution which is 50 per cent water and 50 per cent vinegar. Bring it to a boil, then let it sit for 20 minutes before pouring away,” suggests Dean Davies, professional cleaning expert at Fantastic Services. And you can even use lemon to spruce up the exterior of chrome kettles. Whatever way you choose to clean your kettle, keeping it in pristine condition is essential for a decent brew.

How we tested

We drank a lot of tea. And we mean a lot. And coffee. Oh, and herbal tea, too. In a nutshell, we didn’t just take a look at each kettle’s ability to produce the perfect cuppa, but the speed at which they boiled, their noise levels, the ease with which settings could be tweaked, and how easy they were to lift, pour and refill. These are the one’s that even Polly would approve of.

The best kettles for 2022 are:

Best for big households – Swan 1.8l retro dome kettle: £44.99, Swan-brand.co.uk

Best for sustainability – Philips eco conscious edition5000 series kettle: £49.99, Philips.co.uk

Best for traditionalists – Tower Housewares bottega stainless steel kettle: £59.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

Best for clear control – Russell Hobbs inspire kettle: £42.99, Russellhobbs.com

Best for an ultra-modern look – The Funky Appliance Company chrome funky kettle: £79.99, Funkyappliance.co

Best for vintage styling – Cuisinart traditional kettle: £90, Cuisinart.co.uk

