The best electric toothbrush Prime Day deals to expect in July 2024

It’s not long until Amazon Prime Day arrives on our doorstep and we start seeing an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre. Every year, the ecommerce giants slashes prices on everything from tech, including TVs and laptops, to the biggest beauty buys, home appliances and, of course, Amazon devices.

But beyond all that, it’s the deals on the best electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips and more that get us really smiling. Once you try an electric toothbrush, you’ll never want to brush manually ever again, but they don’t come cheap – that is, unless you’re getting them on sale.

Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, so it’s often the best time to pick up a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit at a bargain price.

Amazon has already confirmed that its 48-hour Prime Day sale will be taking place in July this year, and we’ll be finding the best deals on everything you need to keep your mouth clean and your teeth pearly white before and during the sale. Here’s everything you need to know and the best deals to expect in the sale.

When will Prime Day electric toothbrush deals start?

While Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will kick off in July, the retailer hasn’t provided us with a more concrete date. That said, we can make some pretty educated guesses.

Prime Day almost always takes place in the second or third weeks of July on a Tuesday and Wednesday. That means it could start on either Tuesday 9 July or Tuesday 16 July this year.

We’re expecting to see discounts on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and teeth whitening kits when the retailer kicks off its big bargain bonanza. Oral-B, Philips and more always see huge discounts, even on the most expensive smart models, and we’re expecting the same this year.

Best early Prime Day electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save 60 per cent at Amazon with this deal on the Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush. It features a round brush head, three brushing modes – daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, and there is an in-built two-minute timer. Plus, the Vitality Pro is rechargeable, so you won’t have to reach for the batteries.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush: Was £349.99, now £177.18, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

Save The almost 50 per cent on the Philips DiamondClean 9000, which features four different cleaning modes – clean, white+, gum health and deep clean+, as well as three different intensities for personalised brushing. “The DiamondClean 9000 is a product that seems to be effective at gradually relieving teeth of their dullness and restoring a healthy shine without doing any damage,” our writer said in their review. “There are enough cleaning modes available to be able to find an optimum combination between cleaning and whitening to satisfy your inner hygienist.”

Buy now

Philips Sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

You can save over 30 per cent on this water irrigator from Philips for that extra deep clean that goes beyond an electric toothbrush. Our tester was extremely impressed with the overall performance of this bit of kit. It was found to be both powerful but also easy to use, thanks to its slim handle and easy-to-refill 250ml water reservoir. The flosser uses a nozzle that rotates a full 360 degrees, combined with pulse wave technology to zoom around your whole mouth in just a minute, leaving it hygienic and sparkling. We’re sure you can spare adding an extra minute to your night-time routine for those results.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

In short, yes. While some of Amazon’s sales events, such as the recent Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, are open to everyone, Prime Day has always been exclusive to Prime subscribers, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to July. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

