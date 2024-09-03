Support truly

Black Friday will be here before we know it, bringing with it an avalanche of deals on everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to tech, mattresses and home appliances.

While the event doesn’t officially start until 29 November, Black Friday deals seem to land earlier and earlier every year. Many retailers start cutting prices on popular items from the beginning of November, including Very, Argos, Boots and John Lewis.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

Among the most sought-after items during Black Friday sales, electric toothbrushes see some of the biggest price cuts. We can expect to see discounts on top-rated brushes from Oral-B and Philips, as well cheap replacement brush heads, teeth-whitening kits and water flossers.

Some electric toothbrush deals are too good to be true, however. You’ll often see deep discounts of 50 per cent or more on the most popular brushes, but those seemingly huge savings repeat like clockwork throughout the year.

Thankfully, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to track live prices and filter out fake discounts, to bring you the best electric toothbrush deals in the Black Friday sale.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the sale, plus the electric toothbrush deals you can shop now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means the sale kicks off on Friday 29, November.

While it began as a one-day event, Black Friday is now more of a shopping season than a single day of deals. Most retailers will continue to offer deals through the weekend and conclude their sale with Cyber Monday on 2 December.

What electric toothbrush deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

It’s still too early to say for sure which electric toothbrushes will be on offer this Black Friday but, based on previous years, we can make some educated guesses. Amazon, Boots, Argos and Currys tend to offer some of the best discounts on big-name brands such as Oral-B and Philips.

Last year, we saw up to 50 per cent off premium electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B iO series and the Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige. We’re expecting to see similar discounts this year on those models as well as the newer models released in 2024.

What are the best electric toothbrush deals to shop now?

Want to upgrade your old brush today? Here are the best electric toothbrush deals to pick up right now.

Philips Sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £319.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Philips Sonicare diamondclean 9000 ( Philips )

This toothbrush is designed with polishing bristles that Philips claims remove up to 100 per cent more stains, for visibly whiter teeth in just three days. Brimming with tech, it has built-in smart sensors that let you know when you’re brushing too hard, and can even send you a progress report in the Sonicare app, so you can see how your brushing has improved over time. It also has four brushing modes and three intensity settings.

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush: Was £449.99, now £200, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

The Oral-B io8 electric toothbrush uses “artificial intelligence” to learn your brushing style and guides you while you brush, to make sure you don’t miss a spot. The six smart modes personalise your brushing, while the interactive colour display reminds you when the head needs replacing – if that wasn’t enough, it will also give you a cheery smile for a job well done.

Philips Sonicare proresults replacement heads, pack of 8: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery Philips Sonicare ProResults replacement heads ( Philips )

Boots is offering savings on a range of replacement heads for Oral-B and Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. We’ve highlighted this eight-pack of brush heads for the Philips Sonicare, which will pop right on to most brushes from the brand.

