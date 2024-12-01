The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Black Friday 2024 live: Top UK deals on Asos, John Lewis, iPads and more
Our shopping experts' top Black Friday deal picks from today's sales on Apple MacBooks, Amazon tech, Pandora jewellery, Boots perfumes and more
Calling all deal hunters: it’s the penultimate day of the Black Friday sales, and soon the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more will begin to pull their discounts off the shelf. But with two days of bargains left to go, it’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.
Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts are here all Sunday, as well as Cyber Monday, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.
Having covered Black Friday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
Clean up with this Gtech cordless vacuum deal
Step aside Shark and Dyson, I’ve found one of the lowest prices on a top-rated cordless vacuum.
Gtech AirRAM MK2: Was £229, now £127, Amazon.co.uk
“After the initial shock of the design set up and its unusual futuristic appearance, we were won over by the cordless vacuum’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard,” our tester said.
“We loved the little extras such as the LED lights along the front, which helped us see the dust and dirt we had previously missed and also just how easy it was to empty the bin and reattach it.” At less than £250, it’s already very reasonably priced, especially as some other cordless models are triple this price. Now, you can save even more thanks to Black Friday.
You can stop looking for TV deals – the LG B4 has £600 off
If you’re after a snazzy new TV, the Black Friday sales couldn’t have arrived at a better time. There are big savings on LG’s premium OLEDs, Samsung’s vibrant QLEDs, and Hisense’s budget-friendly 4K models.
Whether you’re after a cinematic 65in OLED for your living room or a compact 43in set for the bedroom, our tech team have found TVs at rock-bottom prices this Black Friday, including on top models from LG and Samsung, with Amazon also discounting its flagship OLED Fire TV to an incredibly low price.
But easily the top deal tech writer Alex has found so far this Black Friday is on the excellent LG B4 at Amazon, where the 65in OLED screen is down to just £1,099. Find out everything you need to know below:
Save a rare 20% on the Xbox Series S
Gamers, don’t miss this rare saving on the Xbox Series S, courtesy of Argos’s Black Friday sale.
Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk
There’s £50 off the Xbox Series S in the Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console plays all of the same games as its more advanced sibling – albeit with some of the fancier graphics settings dialled down.
Best laptop Black Friday 2024 deals
Whether you’re after a laptop deal from Apple, Microsoft, Dell and Asus, you’ll want to be quick to secure these offers, as they won’t be around for long.
The Black Friday sales see prices drop on laptops across every price bracket, whether you’re after the latest MacBook, a portable gaming powerhouse or a deal on a cheap Chromebook.
As IndyBest’s resident laptop nerd, Steve has been covering the Black Friday sale for years. Heonly recommend laptops he’s tested from the brands he’s trust. So, make sure to take his recommendations from the laptops guide below.
The whisky deals we’re raising a glass to this Black Friday
You don’t have to spend hundreds to find a discount on a great bottle of Scotland’s finest. Some of the best single malts are on offer in the Black Friday sale, meaning you can raise a toast for less.
To find the best Black Friday whisky deals in the UK, you need to look no further than Scotland’s most renowned distilleries. Many big whisky brands produce exceptional-tasting single malts costing less than £30, even before the discounts kick in.
To narrow down your search, Steve has rounded up the best whisky Black Friday deals from Amazon. I’ll cheers to that.
Looking for a heated clothes airer deal?
When it comes to doing the laundry in the depths of winter, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.
While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.
Now, you can save even more money, thanks to Black Friday deals. True to form, our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best heated clothes airer offers available:
Save 25% on this teeth whitening powder
Teeth discolouration is never fun and can affect people’s confidence. It’s a problem caused by years of drinking tea, coffee, juice and wine, and can even be caused by some medicines. The solution? A teeth whitening product - and the top pick in IndyBest’s review is the MySweetSmile powder.
MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £18.74, Amazon.co.uk
Taking the top spot in our review of the best teeth whitening kits, it was found to be “pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride”. What’s more, the results were “naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use”.
When does Black Friday 2024 end?
We’re now in the third day of Black Friday 2024. What was once a one day event, Black Friday has since evolved into a huge four day sale. Now, if you miss out on bagging a deal on the day itself, the sale continues over the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.
Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list.
Cyber Monday will fall on Monday 2 December 2024 – which is your final chance to score a saving.
Shop half price Oodie blanket hoodies
Each winter, blanket hoodies are among the hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, if you’re looking to save on one of Oodie’s coveted wearable throws, the brand is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies, weighted blankets and more in its mega Black Friday event.
Listen up: These are the headphones deals to know
Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute or a set of workout earbuds, Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your cans for less.
Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis are all offering big discounts on headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more.
If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, our expert tech team has found the best deals to shop right now (you’re welcome).
