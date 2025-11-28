Currys Black Friday sale promises ‘lowest ever prices’ on tech and home appliances

Black Friday has officially kicked off, and I’ve already dived into Currys’ deals to see what’s worth snapping up. Currys is consistently one of the best places to shop for high-end tech or major home appliances, and this year’s sale is no exception, with price cuts on everything from Apple products to coffee machines and smartwatches. It’s easily one of the strongest line-ups I’ve seen in a while.

I’m here to highlight which discounts are genuinely worth your while. Black Friday is a great opportunity to secure the big-ticket items you’ve been meaning to upgrade or to tick a few Christmas gifts off your list at a fraction of their usual cost. Whether you’re eyeing up a new laptop, a powerful air fryer or a next-gen TV, there’s plenty to get excited about.

That said, my biggest piece of advice is simple: only invest in items you would have bought anyway. The savings might be tempting, but it’s all too easy to get swept up in the buzz and end up spending on things you’ll never actually use. Keep reading for my pick of the best Currys Black Friday deals.

Best deals in the Currys Black Friday sale

Apple pencil pro: Was £119, now £99, Currys.co.uk

Apple’s stylus has been discounted by £20 in the Currys Black Friday sale. From doodling to note-taking, the pencil pro is touted as having great precision. Squeeze the pencil to bring up options to change the colour you’re using and more. Meanwhile, rolling the pencil between your fingers will change the angle of the brush you’re working with. Overall, the stylus is said to offer an intuitive experience, complete with haptic feedback.

Ninja six-in-one dual zone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Currys.co.uk

As if regular air fryers weren’t convenient enough, dual air fryers enable you to cook two different foods at once (and even at different temperatures). This model from Ninja comes with six cooking functions: max crisp, air fryer, roast, reheat, dehydrate and bake. Better yet, it’s now at its lowest ever price in the Currys Black Friday sale. Although we haven't tested this specific air fryer, we've been impressed with plenty of other Ninja models, so you know it's a brand you can trust.

HP Pavilion SE 14 14in laptop: Was £529, now £329, Currys.co.uk

Save a chunky £200 on this HP laptop with a high powered 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor for a longer lasting battery life, providing up to nine hours of power. Plus as a slim and lightweight model, at just 1.4kg, this laptop is ideal for travelling and working remotely. The full HD screen, truevision HD webcam and anti-glare display means you can work and connect to others easily on the go. When you finally arrive at your destination, HP fast charging can get your battery back up and running again in a mere 45 minutes. Now is the best time to snag this laptop, while it’s at its lowest ever price at Currys.

Ninja detect pro blender: Was £139.99, now £98.99, Currys.co.uk

If you're in the market for a new blender, the Ninja detect pro has seen a price cut of more than £40 for Black Friday. While we haven't tested out this exact model, Ninja is a brand we trust. This appliance has stainless steel blades, allowing you to whip up smoothies, shakes and dips in no time.

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £188, Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for a more compact air fryer, Ninja’s double stack model might be the dual air fryer for you. Instead of having two baskets side by side, this design stacks them on top of one another, so you can still cook two different types of food at once but without sacrificing as much counter space. “This is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens,” said tester Katie Gregory in her review of a previous double stack model. Now available with more than £80 off, the appliance is currently at its lowest ever price at Currys.

Sage barista express coffee machine: Was £629.99, now £475.95, Currys.co.uk

The barista express is arguably Sage's most popular coffee machine. It strikes a perfect middle ground between fine tuning your espresso shot and the ease of a one-touch pour. For those after a slightly higher spec, the barista touch is reduced by £250 (now £799.99, Currys.co.uk), but most coffee fanatics will find the barista express fits their brief: at-home coffee, as tasty as your local independent.

When appliance expert Zoë Phillimore put the express impress – which self tamps – to the test in her guide to the best coffee machines, she praised the same technology you'll find in the express model. "You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus, of course, creating microfoam using the steam wand," she wrote.

Asus Zenbook A14: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk

This lightweight yet high-performing Windows ultrabook is reduced by more than £400. Tech writer Steve Hogarty called it a "powerhouse of a laptop, packing a 4K OLED display and a fast Snapdragon X Plus processor into a sleek and stylish chassis." Now at its lowest ever price at Currys, you can snap up this premium device for a more accessible price.

Dyson supersonic straight and wavy hair dryer: Was £329, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Dyson’s hair tools have changed the game. If you've yet to invest in one, you can save £130 on the supersonic hair dryer right now. The device uses a high speed jet of air for quick results, while the heat-control feature helps to prevent damage to your locks. It won high praise from our reviewer, who said: “Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers.”

reMarkable 2 with type folio: Was £529, now £479, Currys.co.uk

Discounts on the reMarkable 2 digital notepad are rare, which is why I’m glad to see this one from Currys. In his review of the reMarkable 2, tech writer Steve Hogarty said the device is perfect for “truly distraction-free notetaking", describing it as an "accomplished digital notebook”. This deal on the digital notebook, complete with Marker Plus stylus and a folio case, will save you £50.

PerfectDraft pro: Was £399, now £288, Currys.co.uk

Perfect for entertaining, a beer dispenser offers a convenient way to enjoy your favourite drinks from the comfort of your home. It's obviously far from an essential purchase, but if you've been wanting one, our best beer dispenser is currently £100 off in Currys Black Friday sale. “Easy to use, this appliance can be temperature-controlled from the easy-to-navigate PerfectDraft app,” said our testers. “We found it was a real party starter.” Please drink responsibly.

Apple MacBook Air 13.6in 2022: Was £999, now £699, Currys.co.uk

While it may not be the latest and greatest model, the Apple MacBook Air (2022) is, however, hundreds of pounds cheaper than the newest model. This deal gets you an extra £30 off, too. Powered by Apple’s M2 chip, the Air supports Apple Intelligence and has 18 hours of battery life. This, paired with its svelte design, means the machine is great for when you're on the go.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £859, now £659, Currys.co.uk

In his review of the Samsung Galaxy S25, tech critic Steve Hogarty said the handset “offers a balanced package of premium design, fast performance and smart software, in a size that won’t give you wrist strain and at a price that won’t make you wince.” He also noted the device's “gorgeous” 6.2in OLED display and “consistently impressive” photos. Even better, you can currently save £200 on the top-notch smartphone.

Samsung the frame pro, 65in, QE65LS03FW: Was £1,999, now £1,499, Currys.co.uk

Frame TVs are all the rage right now, enabling you to disguise your set as a stylish picture. This new 65in model from Samsung is now £500 cheaper in the Currys Black Friday sale, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it for so far. You can also save on the 75in and 85in versions.

Lenovo ideapad slim 3 15.6in laptop: Was £279, now £179, Currys.co.uk

This mid-range windows laptop has been slashed in price by £100 in the Currys sale. The laptop runs on an Intel N100 processor and has 4GB of RAM. This laptop would be a good option for students, particularly due to its lightweight design, which should make it easier to carry to lectures.

Beldray cordless wet and dry hand vacuum: Was £36.99, now £31.99, Currys.co.uk

Our favourite budget handheld vacuum cleaner has a modest £5 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale. The saving may be small but we still think this is a good option if you're looking for an affordable handheld machine. Our reviewer, Caroline Preece, said: “It might not look like much, but looks can be deceiving. During my tests, this model sucked up dirt with ease, and it even handled spillages well.”

Asus CM14 flip 2-in-1 Chromebook: Was £349, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet? The Asus Chromebook flip might just be the best of both worlds, as its flexible design enables you to switch seamlessly between taking notes and relaxing with your favourite shows. We haven’t tested this exact model, but our tech experts have been impressed with Asus Chromebooks in the past, and with £150 off at Currys, we think this is a strong option.

Ninja luxe pro coffee machine: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Currys.co.uk

This top-rated coffee machine is now £150 cheaper at Currys. When our reviewer, Inga Parkel, put the versatile three-in-one machine to the test, she was left impressed. She used it to make espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, and found it features an “incredible” hands-free milk frother.

Google Pixel 10, 128 GB: Was £799, now £599, Currys.co.uk

If you’re an Android user looking to upgrade, your search may be over. The recently released Google Pixel 10 is another superlative phone from the Californian tech giant, with onboard Gemini AI, which is like having a personal assistant on hand 24/7 to organise your busy day. There’s also a head-turning OLED display, triple camera system and a battery that lasts up to 24 hours.

Tech critic Steve Hogarty recently reviewed the Pixel 10, calling it the “best phone Google has ever made”, while adding, “photo quality remains best-in-class across the board.”

Currys’s Black Friday price guarantee explained

If you bought an item from Currys, either in store or online, between 29 October and 18 November, and the price drops before 2 December, you’ll be able to get the difference refunded.

However, to do this, you’ll need to register your purchase on the Currys website before Tuesday 25 November in order to be eligible for a refund.

Currys Black Friday price promise refund

It’s also worth noting that when you shop online, you have a legal right to return goods for a full refund (you have 14 days to notify the retailer and a further 14 days to return the item). So if you wanted, you could just return the item and buy it again at the lower price.

If you bought the item in-store, you don’t have a legal right to return your goods, but Currys allows you to do this and get a refund. See the Currys return policy for further information.

How to avoid bad deals

As I explained in my guide to how to spot the best Black Friday offers, it’s always important to shop around to check you’re getting the best possible deal. Just because an item has dropped to its lowest price at Currys doesn’t make it the best price everywhere.

Pop the product name into Google to find out if the product is being sold for cheaper anywhere else. I also recommend using price comparison websites such as PriceRunner and PriceSpy. If the item is the same price at two different retailers, consider which one offers better perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

When do Black Friday sales end?

The majority of Black Friday sales run throughout the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December, so there’s plenty of time to bag a bargain.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Naturally, the tech giant has a Cyber Monday sale. New deals can still appear, but the best approach is usually to snap up that product you’ve got on your wishlist as soon as you see an impressive price cut. Once those popular products with the steepest discounts sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

