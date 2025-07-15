Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Finding the best Samsung smartphone for you depends on your budget and your needs. Thankfully, the world’s leading Android phone maker gives you more than enough options to choose from, with devices to cater to every kind of user.

For most, the Galaxy S25 series is the first port of call. Samsung's class-leading flagships are among the most popular Android phones in the world, cramming in fast processors, plenty of RAM, great cameras and sharp, bright displays.

There's also the budget-friendly A-series, which strips away many of the more expensive features of the flagship phones to keep costs down, while retaining Samsung's slick software, top-end security, attractive design and premium build quality.

Meanwhile, folding phones offer a change from the usual boring glass slabs. Samsung popularised the folding phone as we know it and, over the past six years, it's gradually refined and improved the design of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones. No longer a funky novelty, these mobiles are easy to recommend to anyone looking for a versatile phone.

However, if you aren’t techy, that can be a lot to hold in mind. As a tech expert, I’ve been covering the best phones for years. If you’re in the market for a new Samsung smartphone, keep scrolling for my tried-and-tested reviews of top-rated models.

How we tested

A small selection of the Samsung phones I tested ( Steve Hogarty )

Our team of IndyBest tech experts have been testing Samsung phones for years. To get a sense of how they perform, I test phones by using them as I would my regular mobile, over a one-month period. I assess what features are useful to the average person and look for any issues or quirks that only crop up outside of a straightforward testing scenario.

I examined these phones by several key metrics:

Performance: I looked at storage and RAM to see how each phone can cope with heavy-duty processing when watching videos or gaming. I look out for stuttering, buffering, and assess how many photos a phone can hold.

I looked at storage and RAM to see how each phone can cope with heavy-duty processing when watching videos or gaming. I look out for stuttering, buffering, and assess how many photos a phone can hold. Battery life: During the month of testing, I measured battery life across each day. I timed how many hours’ use I got from a single charge, and how it varied from light browsing to streaming video on a commute.

During the month of testing, I measured battery life across each day. I timed how many hours’ use I got from a single charge, and how it varied from light browsing to streaming video on a commute. Camera: Camera testing is done in daylight and nighttime conditions. I took dozens of pictures of pets, landmarks, family and friends to check each image’s resolution and clarity.

Camera testing is done in daylight and nighttime conditions. I took dozens of pictures of pets, landmarks, family and friends to check each image’s resolution and clarity. AI: A relatively new criterion, most Samsung phones now come with AI features. I assessed these new features, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new AI-powered editing tools.

A relatively new criterion, most Samsung phones now come with AI features. I assessed these new features, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new AI-powered editing tools. Portability: I also check how pocketable each phone is, and if it’s comfortable to hold as you scroll. Many of Samsung’s phones are foldable, so I check to see if this is a genuinely useful feature or a gimmick.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Steve Hogarty is a tech journalist with more than a decade of experience reporting on and reviewing smartphones. He’s tested hundreds of phones for IndyBest, and his reviews consider everything from performance and design to each phone’s display, durability, camera quality and value for money, so you can be sure the results of this roundup are honest and unbiased.

The best Samsung phones for 2025 are: