Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to look out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A good vacuum cleaner is about as integral as a home appliance can get, and while there are decent budget options out there, most top performing models will set you back hundreds of pounds. Luckily Black Friday is just a few months away, so you won’t have to wait too long to make a saving on a new vacuum cleaner.

While we’d caution you not to get swept up in the excitement of big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s undoubtedly a great time to score big discounts on items you were going to buy anyway. Here, I’ll be rounding up the best vacuum cleaner deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, with a wide range of options from Shark, Dyson, Eufy and more.

There are lots of different types of vacuums out there, from corded to cordless, handheld to robot. We’ve reviewed them all, so if you’re unsure of what you’re looking for, our vacuum cleaner reviews are a good place to start. Plus for more deals in the run up to the seasonal sale, we’re also bringing you the best offers on air fryers, mattresses, smartphones, beauty and lots more.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

We’re expecting deals to land as early as the start of November, so if a new vacuum is on your list, bookmark this page and check back for the best offers.

What vacuum cleaner deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, we saw big discounts on a range of vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Eufy and more. Whether you’re looking for a simple corded model or a high-tech robot vacuum, now’s the time to plan so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

While many brands haven’t announced their Black Friday sales yet, we’ve rounded up the best vacuum cleaner deals available right now, as well as predictions on whether these prices will fall further.

Why you can trust us to find the best vacuum cleaner deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team has tested corded vacuums, cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, car vacuums, pet cleaners – you name it, we’ve tried it, so we know which ones are worth your hard-earned cash. We won’t recommend a vacuum just because it’s cheap. When there are no deals on models we’ve tried and tested, we only suggest brands and retailers that we trust.

When it comes to finding the best deals, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding a bargain. We don’t just take a retailer’s word for it when they say something’s on sale – instead, we compare historic prices to make sure we’re giving you the very best deals.

Best early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to shop now

Eufy robovac G30 hybrid: Was £199, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk Dyson 360 vis nav robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,199.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,199.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk Dyson gen5detect: Was £749.99, now £589, Johnlewis.com

Was £749.99, now £589, Johnlewis.com Shark cordless clean and empty: Was £349.99, now £173.20, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £173.20, Amazon.co.uk Dyson v8 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £329, now £206.10, Amazon.co.uk

Was £329, now £206.10, Amazon.co.uk Tower VL20 3-in-1 performance vacuum cleaner: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk Shark anti-hair-wrap corded bagless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £89.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Best robot vacuum cleaner deals

Eufy robovac G30 hybrid: Was £199, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums, and this hybrid model boasts the ability to mop, as well as vacuum, your floors for less than £200. Our tech writer, Steve Hogarty, called it a “dependable cleaner with great suction power and advanced features for the price”.

If this goes off sale on Amazon before you manage to checkout, you can save £140 at Argos by using the promo code RED10 at checkout.

Dyson 360 vis nav robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,199.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

This unique-looking robot vacuum from Dyson is currently £699 on Amazon, with a chunky 42 per cent discount. Our tech writer, Steve, was impressed with its powerful suction: “Not only is the 360 vis nav adept at picking up way more dirt and dust in a single pass, but it uses a unique extending arm to get right into corners too, something no other robovac we’ve tested can manage”.

If you don’t catch it while it’s in stock on Amazon, it’s also available for £699.99 on Dyson’s own website. Or, if you want to wait for the price to come down even more, check back here in the run-up to Black Friday.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute cordless: Was £379.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

This reliable Dyson vacuum is currently 21 per cent off on Amazon. It’s now a few years old, so you can expect to find decent savings on this model in the run up to Black Friday. Our tester, Eleanor, praised its powerful suction and said that “it zipped around the hardwood floors of our ground floor in record time, and sucked up absolutely anything we put in its path”.

Dyson gen5detect: Was £749.99, now £589, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Our favourite Dyson vacuum cleaner, the gen5detect, is currently reduced by £160. Our tester, lifestyle writer Siobhan Grogan, was impressed by the model’s excellent battery life, HEPA filter and suction strength. She said: “Cleaning power is downright astonishing, and our carpet looked like it had been deep cleaned after a quick once-over with this vacuum. Hair never tangled around the cleaner head, either – quite an achievement in our home”.

This model was even cheaper during last year’s Black Friday sales, so if you’re able to wait for a bigger saving, check back here over the coming months to see if it’s been reduced further.

Hoover cordless vacuum cleaner with anti hair wrap: Was £219, now £126, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hoover )

A lightweight yet powerful device, Hoover’s cordless vacuum cleaner proved popular with our tester, Zoe Griffin. In her review of the vacuum, she described the model as “very easy to operate” with “no need to keep your finger on the trigger as you clean”. Her favourite feature was the dust container: “Although tiny, it compacts dirt to triple its capacity, so we didn’t need to empty the bin during a full clean of our house”.

Right now, it’s the cheapest it has ever been at Amazon, plus there’s a decent saving if you buy direct from Hoover. Of course, we’ll be keeping an eye out in case the price drops even further as we get closer to Black Friday.

Shark cordless clean and empty: Was £349.99, now £173.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

If you’ve had your eye on our favourite shark vacuum cleaner, it’s currently on sale for it’s lowest ever price on Amazon. Cordless vacuums can offer convenience – until you have to empty them, which is an undeniably annoying task. But Shark has found a solution, allowing you to dock your vacuum into a sealed base where dust and dirt will be deposited. Suction “is truly impressive” too, according to our reviewer, Zoe. “It easily tackled pet hair, dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets for up to 60 minutes,” she said.

The price of this vacuum may drop further as Black Friday approaches, but at this current price, you can’t really go wrong.

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £97.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a quality vacuum that doesn’t break the bank, our favourite budget-friendly pet vacuum just got a little more affordable. Our tester, Rachael, was impressed with its suction on both hard floor and carpets. She said, “It has a great run-time of up to 50 minutes – this is reduced if you run the vacuum on its max setting but it’s still enough time to clean a small house or apartment”.

Dyson v8 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £329, now £206.10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Save £130 on the Dyson V8 ( Currys )

Dyson’s more affordable model just got cheaper with more than £100 off on Amazon. In her review, our tester, Siobhan, said: “You won’t have any problem with this machine’s power, and is by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested, which would be ideal in a flat or for anyone who needs to clean when the kids are asleep.” With 40 minutes of fade-free suction, it’s a powerful cleaning machine that makes light work of dirt and dust.

Best corded vacuum cleaner deals

Tower VL20 3-in-1 performance vacuum cleaner: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

The Tower VL20 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Featured in our round-up of the best corded vacuums, our tester, Zoe, was seriously impressed by its two-in-one capabilities. “If you live in a messy household and often need a cleaner for a quick whip-around, the Tower VL20 is a joy to use,” she said. It can transform into a handheld vacuum in the blink of an eye, plus the extendable stick means reaching ceilings and tricky corners is a breeze.

Dyson ball animal: Was £279, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty cleaner, our tester, Siobhan, said in her review that this vacuum “sucks up everything in its path, including cornflakes and ground-in hair during testing”. It’s currently £50 off on Amazon, which isn’t shabby – particularly for one of Dyson’s more affordable vacuums.

However, if you want to make an even bigger saving, this is one to bookmark for now. It dropped to £179.99, its lowest ever price, back in June, so it has the potential to become cheaper in the next couple of months.

Shark anti-hair-wrap corded bagless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Very much a loved brand at IndyBest, we think Shark vacuums are some of the best on the market. If you’re looking for an appliance that can handle a super deep clean, this one’s currently on sale for 27 per cent off. With Shark’s signature anti-hair-wrap technology, your vacuum will remove the hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don’t have to pull out a matted hair ball at the end of your session.

Best handheld vacuum cleaner deals

Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Handheld vacuums are a great way to reach all those tricky-to-clean spots, such as on the stairs, or those inevitable crumb piles in the car. Our testers found that it was perfect for quick last-minute cleans, thanks to its lightweight design and discreet size.

Don’t forget you can get an additional 10 per cent off when you sign up to Shark’s newsletter. When you get the pop-up on the Shark website, just enter your email address, and once you’ve got your discount, you can unsubscribe if you no longer want to receive marketing emails. See our round-up of the best Shark discount codes for more information.

Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

You can currently save £50 on the Dyson car and boat handheld vacuum on Amazon, a model that our testers praised for being “seriously powerful” in our round-up of the best handheld vacuum cleaners. Ideal for cleaning up pet hair, this vacuum also has superb battery life and suction power. We’ll be watching to see if the price falls further as Black Friday approaches.

For more Black Friday tips and tricks, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect