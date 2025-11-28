Best Black Friday beauty deals on Rare Beauty, Drunk Elephant and more

The best Black Friday beauty deals have officially landed, with plenty of prices dipping to their lowest of the year. Whether you’ve finally decided to take the plunge on a Dyson airwrap or your old Maybelline mascara has dried up, the plethora of products on offer will be your saving grace.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve tested 100s of beauty products this year. This means I’m a good judge of the formulas you’ll want to invest in, and the brands offering genuine deals. I’ve learnt that brands like Medik8 and Elemis offer 10 per cent discounts throughout the year, but these don’t always include best-sellers, nor do they compare to the 25 and 30 per cent deals I’ve tracked down for Black Friday.

In short, now is the best chance to secure luxury items like Marc Jacobs perfumes and Charlotte Tilbury make-up for less.

I’ve collated my pick of the deals worth your attention, all tried and tested and each with a hefty discount. I’ll be here from now through Cyber Monday to add new reductions as they go live, so get browsing and don’t hesitate to snap up a super saving. On your marks, get set.

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2025

Shark cryglow LED face mask: Was £299, now £249, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was left “seriously impressed” after testing the Shark cryoglow mask for eight weeks. Its ‘blemish repair’ mode was her favourite setting, leaving her skin’s texture and appearance “significantly improved”.

open image in gallery Daisy was impressed by the results of the LED face mask ( The Independent )

While she said “the cooling function is a quick fix for tired and puffy eyes”. The “Shark mask is pricey, but it is at the cheaper end of the scale for such devices. So, if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try,” wrote Daisy. And right now, you can save £50 on the LED mask – it’s rare for it to be discounted, so if you’ve had this on your wishlist for a while, now’s a good time to invest.

Shark flexstyle five-in-one air styler: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark/Maisie Bovingdon )

Taking the top spot in beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon’s review of the best Dyson airwrap alternatives. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze,” wrote Maisie. “Similar to the Dyson airwrap, this Shark tool uses Coanda technology, which is when the powerful airflow collects and wraps the hair around the barrel, to create a neat curl. This function worked to hold in place the section of hair being styled, preventing it from unravelling, without disrupting other set curls, which consequently created a silky-smooth, frizz-free head of curls,” she added. The hair tool has dropped to an all-time low at Amazon, making now the perfect time to take the plunge.

Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £78, now £62.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel/Lucy Smith )

When it comes to Black Friday, the big designer beauty brands, such as Chanel and Dior, are always my first point of call. So, I was thrilled to see the coveted Coco mademoiselle scent reduced. With the same rose and jasmine notes as its No5 sibling, mademoiselle adds the brightness of orange and botanics, including vetiver and patchouli, to round out the sweetness. It’s a perfect year-round scent, made even more desirable thanks to this discount.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline/Lucy Smith )

The mascara to rival all others, Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is a tubing mascara, meaning it coats the lashes from all sides for a full and voluminous finish. It’s even more tempting with this 50 per cent off deal, and in my review of the burgundy formula, I found it left my lashes looking lengthened, volumised and defined. It didn’t leave a smudge or imprint, either, even after a full day’s wear.

Braun silk-expert pro 5 IPL hair removal system: Was £600, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Braun )

If you're considering swapping your razor for a long-lasting hair-removal solution, this IPL device could be for you. It works by using pulses of light to damage hair follicles and inhibit future growth – and it's currently reduced by more than 50 per cent. Although we haven't tested this model, beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed with Braun's smart skin i-expert tool (a newer model than the pro 5), which made it into her guide to the best IPL devices.

Lucy praised the variety of attachments, describing how "the smaller head was great for use on the underarms, while the bigger attachment was good for larger areas, such as the legs". You'll receive the same heads with the pro 5, along with a discount of £320.

Milk Makeup matte bronzer: Was £22, now £15.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Milk/Lucy Smith )

Earning the title of most pigmented in my guide to the best bronzer, Milk’s matte bronzer features a handy stick formula that makes it ideal for on-the-go application. Plus, a little product goes a long way. Our tester remarked that “for travel and small luggage allowances, its strength of pigment is a definite bonus, not to mention leaving a bolder, radiant finish for parties, dinners and nighttime occasions.” With 30 per cent off, it’s a perfect pick for the onslaught of upcoming Christmas parties.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £30.10, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I considered this the best transfer-proof option in my guide to the best setting sprays. I loved how the Urban Decay formula helped all of my make-up products to stick, from my foundation to my setting powder. “It’s become a staple whenever I need my make-up to stay put through long days and special occasions,” I wrote. Now, you can grab this jumbo 236ml bottle with 25 per cent off and save an extra five per cent using the code BEAUTY5.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £379, now £329, AO.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s airwrap i.d. took the brand’s wrapping technology to the next level with an innovative app connection that allows users to wrap, heat, cool and release their curls at the touch of a button. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap review, beauty writer Elena Chabo praised how the tool “will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair.” With an £80 discount on the styler right now, this is your chance to secure bouncy, sleek locks for less at AO.com.

Carolina Herrera good girl eau de parfum gift set: Was £98, now £78.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Carolina Herrera’s scent is being paired with a spritz and a body mist in this gift set deal. Bought individually, the perfume alone would set you back at least £74.99 right now, so we think this is a quality deal at Boots. I haven’t tried out this fragrance, but with base notes of tonka bean and cocoa and top notes of almond, it sounds divine.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £21, now £14.70, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Should you be looking to get your hands on it, it’s currently been reduced by 30 per cent. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works's deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. I've used the product for more than 10 years and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Hourglass ambient lighting palette: Was £92, now £73.60, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Hourglass )

Containing six cool-toned complexion heroes to help you bronze, blush and highlight, this coveted Hourglass palette will have you covered for party season. When beauty expert Tara Breathnach tested the ambient lighting mini palette in a comparison of Hourglass and Dior's face palettes, she said, "the quality of the formula is as exceptional as ever from Hourglass". Now, you can save a rare 20 per cent on the larger palette in Liberty's Black Friday sale.

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £25.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

The best bronzing drops in senior writer Daisy Lester’s guide. “Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, the skin-loving formula has an almost silky texture,” Daisy said. It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange. “The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all day without any smudging or patchiness”, she added. If you’re seeking a winter golden glow, the bronzing drops are on sale with 25 per cent off at Boots.

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Sol de Janeiro the sol tote and body essentials: Was £45, now £36, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Sol de Janeiro )

This gift set from Sol de Janeiro is a masterclass in indulgent body care – and it currently has 20 per cent off. Including three items with the brand's signature cheirosa 62 scent (pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel) plus a bright canvas tote, the set will leave your skin smooth and sweet-smelling. Kate Moss has even been known to use the brand's body fermeza oil (included in this set), reportedly applying it after showering in the morning. I'll have what she's having.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moisturiser: Was £19, now £12.11, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Inkey List )

If you’re after anti-ageing benefits on a budget, The Inkey List’s bio-active ceramide moisturiser deserves a spot on your wish list. Not only is it reduced by 36 per cent right now, but in a previous review of the best anti-ageing creams, mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel told readers that the affordable moisturiser “delivers a soft-focus effect – ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfections.” Sign me up.

Charlotte's magic cream forever set: Was £105, now £78.75, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday celebrations have officially kicked off, with savings across myriad fan-favourites. This set features Charlotte Tilbury’s cult favourite magic cream, along with a full-size refill for only £78.75. In her review of Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester gave the formula a glowing five-star rating. After using the cream, Daisy said her "skin felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer", thanks to the oils and ingredients that flood the face with moisture.

Estee Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation SPF 10: Was £39.50, now £25.65, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

One of my favourite foundation formulas for a long-lasting, seamless finish, Estée Lauder’s double wear is the sort of product beauty buffs come back to time and time again – and for good reason. Dubbing it the best long-lasting formula in her guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, professional beauty reviewer Louise Whitbread described how the liquid product left her skin looking “smooth and spot-free for hours”, and the oil-free, matte formula kept her “usual shiny T-zone at bay”.

Clarins skin expertise super-restorative gift set: Was £87, now £65.25, Johnlewis.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Clarins's skincare products are among those that offer the best defence against the first signs of ageing. This trio from the brand includes travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, alongside a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. When mature-skin expert Sabine Wiesel tested the best anti-ageing day creams, she wrote of the Clarins formula: "Within a few weeks of use, I noticed a renewed radiance to my skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and smoother, firmer skin with continued use."

Rapid White daily whitening toothpaste: Was £8, now £6.01, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking to stock up on bathroom essentials, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has you covered. Rapid White’s daily whitening toothpaste took the top spot in our guide to the best. “The formula actively removes stubborn stains created by coffee, tea, red wine, and even smoking, and while my only vice from that list is a daily green tea, I certainly had enough surface stains for this toothpaste to have something to work with – and work it did,” noted beauty tester Amerley Ollennu. “I was mightily impressed by the fact that it didn’t cause any sensitivity, yet whitened so well, and at an impressive speed. Not only that, the reduction in plaque build-up I experienced added to the overall whiteness and brightness of my teeth, which made this my front runner,” she added. And right now, you can bag a bargain on the hardworking formula.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo: Was £56, now £39.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed that breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £56.70, now £32, Notino.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

I’m thrilled to see this fan-favourite perfume reduced by 50 per cent for Black Friday. As I wrote in my review, if you love floral fragrance, it is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June. The perfume lasts on the skin for about three to four hours, with a clean, warm and slightly zesty scent.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Was £65, now £26, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Tan-Luxe )

Now that the colder months are upon us, achieving a bronzed glow naturally is nigh on impossible – and that’s where Tan-Luxe comes in. When IndyBest tester Ellie Fry reviewed the brand’s super glow hyaluronic serum, she described how her “skin looks healthier, brighter and more supple” after using it. It’s reduced by an incredible 50 per cent in Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale, saving you more than £35.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle set: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

By far the best of Ghd’s Black Friday deals so far, this hair dryer and straightener bundle saves a generous £125. Not only was the helios my top pick for blow-drying straight hair in my guide to the best hair dryers, but the platinum+ was assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones’ favourite of all the ghd straighteners. Sounds like a killer pairing, if you ask me.

La Roche-Posay retinol B3 serum: Was £47.99, now £35.94, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay )

A good retinol serum is the best way to kick your anti-ageing routine up a notch, and this mid-range pick from La Roche-Posay is currently reduced by 25 per cent. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the formula for her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, she said it “delivered visible smoothing and brightening results", while still being kind to her "somewhat sensitive and sometimes reactive skin”. For anyone new to tackling fine lines and wrinkles, this will be just the ticket.

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: Was £29, now £14.50, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Rare Beauty )

When beauty expert Maisie Bovingdon tested this formula in her guide to the best full coverage foundations, she said "it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result". Now, it comes with a discount exceeding 50 per cent, and you can use Space NK's handy shade matcher to find the perfect shade for your skin tone.

Westman Atelier the radiance skin set: Was £126, now £94.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Westman Atelier )

Westman Atelier is a brand I often reach for. In fact, the baby cheeks blush stick (featured in this set) is my favourite cream formula, thanks to the smooth, subtle flush of colour it gives. You'll also get a highlighter stick and the brand's skincare-infused 'liquid super loaded' formula, for a sun-kissed glow. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the luxury trio, which is perfect for Christmas gifting.

Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal longwear waterproof eyeliner: Was £32, now £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Victoria Beckham )

With a tempting 20 per cent off Victoria Beckham Beauty sitewide, this is the moment to spend (and save) on those highly coveted products you’ve had on your beauty wishlist. According to beauty editor Lucy Partington, who reviewed the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products: “Once you try these liners, you’ll never go back.” The “formula is super creamy” and “blendable – plus, once set, it won’t budge”, noted Lucy. I certainly know what I’m adding to my basket now.

In previous years, Victoria Beckham Beauty has offered gifts with purchase or discounts with a specific spend, but this is an extremely impressive offer for a luxury brand in the spotlight.

Byoma so hydrated barrier repair skincare set: Was £16.99, now £11.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Byoma )

Byoma is fast becoming a cult beauty favourite, and with generous Black Friday savings, this Byoma so hydrated barrier skincare set is even more appealing. Inside you'll find the brand's jelly cleanser, hydrating serum and moisturising gel cream, all discounted by 30 per cent off. The Independent's content editor, Helen Wilson-Beevers tested and awarded the gel cream with 4.5 stars out of 5, dubbing it “an affordable skin staple".

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Was £320, now £272, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which are IndyBest-rated. In her review, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Meanwhile, when I reviewed Tilbury’s matte revolution lipstick, I found the “natural-looking lip colour will do away with the dull chalkiness that [foundation and setting powder] can leave in their wake and, instead, give your pout a subtle rosiness.”

Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

The best of the rest:

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday beauty deals

Lucy Smith is well-versed in the nuances of Black Friday, with several years as a shopping writer under her belt. Be it spotting genuine deals or seeking out lesser-known bargains, she knows where to turn to (and avoid) amid the chaos of promotions.

Given that it’s her job to browse beauty day in, day out, she has a good gauge on the standard prices for key industry players, such as ghd hair straighteners and premium women’s perfumes, meaning she can spot a dodgy discount from a mile off. As such, you can trust that all her selections offer genuine savings and have either been tried and tested here at The Independent or have been hand-picked from trusted, well-researched brands.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday beauty deals will start on Friday 28 November, the day after Thanksgiving for our friends across the pond, as is tradition for the sales event.

The reductions will continue through the weekend until Monday, 1 December or Cyber Monday, as it’s more commonly known. However, as seasoned sales fanatics will know, the beauty discounts often land weeks before the big weekend. Now that we’re officially in the two week countdown, reductions are picking up at key retailers like Superdrug. In fact, Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale has officially begun with up to 50 per cent off brands like Made by Mitchell and TirTir, while the Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are in full swing. In fact, offers are accumulating quicker than ever, and brands like Boots, Ghd and John Lewis – to name a few – have all kicked off their celebrations.