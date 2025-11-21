These Black Friday mattress deals will save you up to £500

Combining savings and a sumptuous sleep setup, the Black Friday 2025 mattress deals have arrived. From Simba and Eve Sleep to Dusk and Hypnos, you can currently save hundreds of pounds on top-rated mattresses — and I'm expecting even more reductions when Black Friday officially lands next week.

Considering we spend a third of our lives in bed, buying a high-quality mattress is one of the best things you can do to ensure your body is supported and your nights are restful. That's why setting reminders and bookmarking purchases is key ahead of Black Friday. Plus, the sale doesn’t just deliver impressive mattress savings – it’s also your chance to save on air fryers, TVs, vacuum cleaners, smartphones and much more.

As The Independent’s sleep expert, I’ve slept on dozens of the best mattresses over the years – including memory foam, hybrids and pocket-sprung designs. Plus, with the help of my daughter, I've even tested cot mattresses. Below, you’ll find the best early Black Friday mattress deals, along with the mattress brands and products I'm expecting to have their prices slashed for Black Friday 2025.

Best Black Friday mattress deals:

Best early Black Friday mattress deals to shop now

As someone who’s tested more mattresses and pillows than I can count, I can confidently say this is the time of year to invest in better sleep with rare opportunities to save big – even on top-tier brands that rarely budge. Simba, Nectar, and Panda are all known for joining in, with impressive discounts across their bestselling mattresses, cosy duvets, and memory-foam pillows. In my opinion, free bedding bundles often offer the best value, especially when they include extras like mattress protectors or toppers. Sarah Jones, Assistant IndyBest editor

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,189.30, Simbasleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid luxe was my best mattress of 2025, and it’s now on sale with more than £500 off. It improved my sleep significantly and kept me cool during the summer months but warm in the winter. As I wrote in my review, I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.

Simba earth apex mattress: Was £1,999.99, now £1,499.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

This incredible deal from Simba saves nearly £600 on Simba's silk-topped mattress. Balancing a triple-spring layer with temperature-regulating wool, this mattress certainly impressed me when I put it to the test. After sleeping on it for four months, I wrote in my guide to the best mattresses that it's one of the most comfortable I have ever tested.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress: Was £749, now £674, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nectar )

Nectar has reduced all of its hybrid mattresses by 10 per cent for Black Friday, meaning you can save £75 on the brand's premier model. When I tested the plush sleep surface in my guide to the best mattresses, I found – after eight months of sound sleeping – that my pressure points were taken care of, while my spine remained perfectly aligned. Plus, when guests stayed in the bed, they commented on how comfortable it was.

Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro: Was £1,290, now £903, Pandalondon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Panda’s Black Friday sale has launched with up to 30 per cent off sleep essentials – including the tried and tested hybrid bamboo mattress pro, which landed a spot in our guide to the best mattresses. It’s on the firmer side of medium, and when lying down, I noticed a very slight sinking-in feeling, with a subtle bounce, owing to a layer of springs”, noted assistant IndyBest editor, Sarah Jones. It provides “excellent comfort and support, particularly for back sleepers”, but the brand also says the design means it can accommodate all sleeping positions

Hypnos ortho support 7, double: Was £1,299, now £1,079, Mynextmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury mattress, now could be the time to do so, as you can save £220 on this one at My Next Mattress. Chosen as the best firm option in my guide to the best mattresses, I found it to be breathable and supportive, meaning it could help alleviate any ongoing aches and pains. As part of this deal, you’ll also get a pair of pillows (worth £39) and a mattress protector (worth £25) thrown in at no extra cost.

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £799, now £599.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid mattress comes IndyBest-approved and was named the best for edge-to-edge support. In my review, I praised it for its six layers of pure comfort, with a middle layer that provides just the right amount of bounce, and a top layer that’s soft, breathable and hypoallergenic. Plus, its breathable cover and foam help keep you cool as you slumber. Right now, you can rest in comfort knowing you’ve saved nearly £200 off the retail price of this popular mattresses.

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Thewoolroom.com

open image in gallery ( Woolroom )

This Woolroom buy was dubbed the best wool design in our guide to the best kids’ mattresses. “Packed with natural fibres, and with no chemicals used in production, this mattress is hard to beat when it comes to being free of anything too processed,” said our reviewer. “Why wool? Well, it’s naturally temperature-regulating, deters dust mites and it’s antibacterial,” they added. The mattress is designed with youngsters aged up to 12 years in mind, and our expert said she was left “hugely impressed" after testing it. Now, the mattress is reduced by 30 per cent in the run-up to Black Friday.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £223.20, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Dubbed the best budget mattress in my roundup of top options, this purchase from Dusk is even cheaper thanks to an early Black Friday deal. When you use the code “BF20” at checkout, you’ll get 20 per cent off, which brings down the price of a double mattress to £223.20. I put the design to the test for over a year for my Dusk memory foam mattress review, and I was surprised by how comfortable it remained. The edge support is fantastic, and it has great support on pressure points, so it’s a good choice for side sleepers.

Origin hybrid pro, double: Was £883, now £618, Originmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Origin )

When I reviewed the Origin hybrid pro, I found that the firm zoned support actually improved my partner’s snoring – he also woke up without his usual shoulder aches. The motion isolation was also impressive – I didn’t notice my partner as he shuffled around – and the pressure relief felt exactly right.

Whether sleeping on my back or side, the mattress supported me in all the right places and helped gently ease tension at my hips and shoulders over several nights. It’s ideal for those seeking real relief from pressure points, and it's a great option for gaining optimal support without compromising on cosiness. Right now, there's a modest discount on the mattress.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 officially kicks off on 28 November and runs through to Cyber Monday (1 December). However, the deals start to drop earlier and earlier every year, with many retailers already launching their offers ahead of the official sales weekend at the end of the month.

I’ll be updating this page regularly in the lead-up to the big event, so you can stay on top of the best early Black Friday mattress deals as soon as they go live.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, taking place on the fourth Friday of November – the day after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s widely seen as the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas, with deals usually running through the weekend and wrapping up on Cyber Monday.

Alongside major discounts on popular products such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, it's also one of the best times to bag big savings on mattresses.

Why you can trust us to find the best mattress deals on Black Friday

I have been testing mattresses for years. All those nights spent resting and rigorously testing mean I know which mattresses are worth your money, and, importantly, I won’t recommend one just because it’s cheap (your sleep is too important).

The rest of the IndyBest team and I have also been covering Black Friday for years, so we know how to cut through the noise to find genuine deals from trusted brands and retailers. Whether it’s a premium pick from Simba or a budget-friendly option from Dusk, you can trust us to highlight the mattress deals that are actually worth it.

