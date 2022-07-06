We all know that along with the arrival of a baby often comes some pretty acute sleep deprivation. But although we’re aware it’s coming, there’s not a lot we can do about the effects of a lack of shut-eye – think serious under-eye baggage, a considerably impaired concentration span and almost comical absent-mindedness (we even left our car keys in the fridge recently).

Like most parents, there’s not a lot we wouldn’t try when it comes to getting a peaceful night’s sleep. So, as well as carving out a relaxing bedtime routine, making sure the babe has a full belly and readying that white noise machine come lights out, it’s important to give them the most comfortable bed possible so that they can’t help but cosy up and slip off into the land of nod. Their comfort might well directly correlate to how many hours of uninterrupted sleep we get, after all.

Of course, as well as being comfy, cot mattresses need to be safe. The Lullaby Trust, an organisation that, among other things, champions safe sleep for babies, stresses the importance of making sure that your little one’s mattress is flat and a snug fit for the cot they sleep in. It’s also vital that it’s good and firm because this helps make sure they can move around easily on it and there’s plenty of airflow if they roll over onto their front as opposed to sinking into a soft and spongy surface.

As their bodies are still developing, they need more support. So, bear in mind that if you decide to hop on and test your tot’s mattress out yourself (as we did), you’re unlikely to find it very comfortable. Inside cot mattresses, you’ll usually either find foam (these are often cheaper options), springs (designed to be comfortable while maintaining that firmness and support) or natural fibres, like coconut coir.

Typically, they come in two sizes: 60cm x 120cm for a standard crib and 70cm x 140 cm for a cot bed. The latter is just a slightly larger cot with removable sides, meaning it can also act as a small single bed and last your little one a few more years. Toddler beds are the same size, so these slightly larger mattresses will work in those too.

How we tested

When testing these mattresses, we were looking for a firm surface – it’s important that the mattress snapped right back when we pressed on it – as well as comfort. Breathability was essential because babies are famously not great at regulating their own body temperature, so mattresses that can help keep the babe cool were prefered. A good fit in the cot bed we were using was also important. A removable cover is handy too, so you can sling it in the wash to keep the surface clean and get rid of any marks from leaks or spills.

Of course, we also paid close attention to which our 10-month-old tester had the best night’s snooze on. Each was tested for a handful of nights to get a feel for how well it promoted restful sleep. That said, we kept in mind that babies are nothing if not unpredictable and nighttime wake-ups can be entirely without obvious reason. Nevertheless, these are the ones that got top marks.

SnuzSurface adaptable cot bed mattress Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 The super-soft mesh-like cover on the top of this mattress provides a really comfortable, breathable surface for sleeping on – you can actually see how it promotes air circulation and helps keep sleepy tots nice and cool. It has a waterproof membrane too and can be unzipped and thrown in the wash, to boot. This mattress has a special core that’s made up of three layers, featuring foam and pocket springs. As your child grows, the idea is that you unzip the outer cover and rearrange the layers to adjust the firmness. There are three combinations: the first is intended for babies up to 12 months, the next for toddlers up to three years, and the last should see your little one to the age of seven. This clever mattress was a hit with our tiny tester, helping give him a peaceful night and keep him comfortable in the early summer temperatures. Buy now £ 139.95 , Online4baby.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aldi Mamia spring fibre cot bed mattress Best: Budget mattress Rating: 7.5/10 Aldi’s Mamia range of budget-friendly baby products – from nappies to food and nursery furniture – is ever-popular and regularly wins awards from big parenting brands. This cot bed mattress is a great example of why it always does so well: by coupling quality with affordability. Sandwiched between two fibre walls, this mattress has a layer of bennell springs, which is the most basic and traditional type of coil spring system. The top is stitched for a quilted effect and you can unzip the cover to throw in the washing machine, too. Said cover also has anti-allergy properties, protecting against dust mites that could disrupt sleep and aggravate allergies. Considering the stark price difference, we were surprised there wasn’t more of an obvious gap in terms of quality between this and some of the more premium mattresses on our list, and our babe had some really decent nights’ sleep on it, too. Buy now £ 24.99 , Aldi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eve the cot mattress Best: For soft support Rating: 8/10 Unlike some others, this mattress handily comes in two sizes, to fit either a cot or cot bed. In both cases, responsive and supportive pocket springs are sandwiched between layers of soft but sturdy foam. There’s also waterproof protection and a non-slip underside, helping to keep everything in place, no matter how much wriggling is going on. This mattress is designed to take babies through from birth until the age of six, and really seems like it’s good enough quality to last the distance, too. It felt that bit more cushy on our old, aching bones as well – which means it’ll offer snuggly comfort for older kids who don’t need the super-firm support that babies do. Buy now £ 119 , Evesleep.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Little Green Sheep twist natural cot bed mattress Best: For natural fibres Rating: 8.5/10 This clever mattress is double-sided – one surface is designed to give young babies the support they need, while the one on the flipside promises slightly softer comfort for toddlers and older cubs. Made almost entirely from natural materials, it features a natural version of latex for even and reliable support, a core packed with fibres from coconut husks (nature’s own springs, it turns out) and a layer of wool, which has natural temperature-regulating abilities as well as inherent resistance to bacteria growth and dust mites. Baby products are so often filled with plastic and man-made materials that aren’t easily recycled, so this mattress will be a breath of fresh air for eco-conscious parents. The cover isn’t removable on this one though, so you might want to invest in a waterproof mattress protector. Still, it’s clearly great quality and our bairn slept a treat on it. It comes in seven different sizes too, so whatever your little one’s sleeping arrangement, it’ll fit the bill. Buy now £ 186.95 , Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea Jättetröt Best: Midrange mattress Rating: 8/10 A bestseller at Ikea, this mattress is a reliable mid-range option. It’s sturdy and thick – 11cm, to be precise – and is pocket sprung (meaning there’s a layer of individual springs, each contained in their own pocket of fabric). As well as aiding comfort, this kind of core helps with air circulation inside the mattress and therefore helps keep temperatures cool and even, too. There’s also a removable cover which unzips and can be washed at up to 60C – great for taking care of any accidents that seep through that bed sheet. Buy now £ 99 , Ikea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Obaby breathable dual core mattress Best: For breathability Rating: 9/10 Not all pocket-sprung mattresses are created equal. That’s because the foam that the individually wrapped coils sit inside needs to be of decent quality too, or else you still won’t get a comfortable result. This number by Obaby features nursery-grade foam that’s made to be resilient and withstand pressure without denting. Designed to help regulate little ones’ temperatures and give them a comfortable and cool night’s sleep, the outer fabric proactively draws perspiration away from the body. The handy removable cover has a PU side which protects the mattress from liquids too, so you can flip that to the top if leaks and spills are a particular concern. Buy now £ 130 , Obaby.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas premium pocket spring cot mattress Best: Dual core mattress Rating: 9/10 Another option that comes in both the most popular cot sizes, this Mamas & Papas mattress has a “dual core”, meaning that it does the job of supporting a new baby as well as providing an ideal surface for toddlers to curl up on for the night, too. Just flip the mattress when your little one is, well, not so little anymore. There is no foam in this mattress. Instead, the aforementioned core is packed with lots of independent springs – 162 of them, to be precise. Each is wrapped in fabric and designed to offer comfort and support over a little one’s first few years of development, from birth onwards. This one is also treated with natural probiotics that fight allergens, bacteria and dust mites, while a perspiration control treatment will help prevent any stickiness in warmer temperatures. Buy now £ 109 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silentnight healthy growth cosy toddler mattress Best: For toddlers Rating: 8.5/10 This super-breathable mattress is all about that airflow. The soft mesh-like fabric it’s coated in – which you can unzip to remove and wash – is designed to keep its owner cool all night by helping to regulate their body temperature. It’s firm and sturdy to give solid support to babies and toddlers, but without being harsh or uncomfortable. Made only in cot bed size, this is another mattress that’s designed to give you a good few years of service. And for just over £100, this is a reliable option promising a decent lifespan and good value. Buy now £ 105 , Silentnight.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}