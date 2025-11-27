I've found the latest deals across beauty, tech, home and more ( The Independent )

With one more sleep until Black Friday 2025 officially kicks off, the discounts are getting bigger and better. Amazon’s Black Friday week is live, and Currys, John Lewis and Argos have all launched early savings. Brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja are also getting in on the action.

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for half a decade, so I know the difference between a good deal and a dud. Standouts so far include the AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest price of the year, up to 30 per cent off Pandora charms, a rare saving on the Nintendo Switch 2 console at Argos, £80 off our top-rated Duux bora dehumidifier at Amazon, and a huge saving on Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk gift set, which works out far cheaper than buying the products individually.

Before you get carried away, make a quick list of what you actually need – it makes doing your research a lot easier. Our guides only include tried and tested products that you can trust, while our consumer team have practical advice on getting value out of the sales. So, without further ado, grab a cuppa, sit back and have a nice scroll – let’s go hunting for deals.