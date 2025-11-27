Black Friday 2025: I’m tracking the best live deals on our tried and tested products
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Zara, Lego, Apple and more
With one more sleep until Black Friday 2025 officially kicks off, the discounts are getting bigger and better. Amazon’s Black Friday week is live, and Currys, John Lewis and Argos have all launched early savings. Brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja are also getting in on the action.
As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for half a decade, so I know the difference between a good deal and a dud. Standouts so far include the AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest price of the year, up to 30 per cent off Pandora charms, a rare saving on the Nintendo Switch 2 console at Argos, £80 off our top-rated Duux bora dehumidifier at Amazon, and a huge saving on Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk gift set, which works out far cheaper than buying the products individually.
Before you get carried away, make a quick list of what you actually need – it makes doing your research a lot easier. Our guides only include tried and tested products that you can trust, while our consumer team have practical advice on getting value out of the sales. So, without further ado, grab a cuppa, sit back and have a nice scroll – let’s go hunting for deals.
When do the Black Friday sales start?
The one day countdown to Black Friday 2025 is officially on with less than 18 hours until the sales bonanza kicks off. For most brands, their best deals will launch at 00:01 tomorrow, 28 November – or tonight, depending on how you look at it.
That said, there are plenty of discounts live already and our team of expert reviewers has already tracked a plethora of reductions across iPhones, Pandora jewellery, iPads, mattresses, sofas and much, much more. Would you believe it, lots of these deals began as far back as October.
Traditionally, the Black Friday sales extend through from to the following Monday – commonly known as Cyber Monday – which falls on 1 December this year.
I’ve sifted through hundreds of Black Friday deals, these are the ones worth shopping
Le Creuset has taken 40% off its best-selling cast iron cookware
For the home proud among us, owning a Le Creuset cast-iron casserole dish is likely a life goal. These hardy vessels are versatile enough for stews, roasts, soups and more – but they don’t come cheap. Thankfully, these home staples are often included in the Black Friday deals, and this year the brand has discounted its gorgeous juniper colourway.
Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 26cm: Was £355, now £213, Lecreuset.co.uk
With this offer on the table, I’m sure plenty of home cooks will have jumped at the chance to secure a Le Creuset Dutch ovens for less. And who can blame them, given how these heirloom pieces seem to last through generations of foodies. The 4.2L size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded: "This is the market leader in high-end kitchenware because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes." Here, the 3.3L dish is on offer with a generous £114 off.
When does Amazon Black Friday start?
Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, with the first discounts launching last week on 20 November.
There are still plenty of offers to be had from the retail conglomerate and, in fact, the best is yet to come with Black Friday now less than 24 hours away.
While Amazon has described its promotion as ‘Black Friday week’, the deals will in fact span until 1 December – also known as Cyber Monday – which would make the event a two week affair.
The online sales platform has promised savings of “up to 40% with epic deals on this seasons' must-have items.” If the current reductions are anything to go by, that means we can expect discounts on vacuums, air fryers, Oura rings and more. Happy shopping.
The best Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 are bundles – with up to £50 off
While the Nintendo Switch is reduced by just £10 on its own (Argos.co.uk), it’s possible to save more on the console by bundling in some games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £439, Very.co.uk
There aren’t an abundance of Switch 2 exclusive games to choose from, but if you’re keen to try the ones there are, why not purchase a Switch 2 alongside two of them. Very currently has a lucrative bundle deal of this very nature, and you’ll get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £22 each, which works out as 50 per cent off the two games. What’s more, both of them landed a spot on gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.
Nintendo Switch 2 discounted for the first time for Black Friday
This retailer is offering 53% off the Dyson airstrait
If you’re always short on time and can’t manage to blow dry and straighten your hair before work, the Dyson airstrait could be the solution to your woes. Promising to take hair from wet to dry in one nifty air and ceramic-powered device, it’s no surprise this tool took the internet by storm. The only downside? It costs £400 at full price, unless you know where to look.
Dyson airstrait hair straighteners, blue/copper, refurbished: Was £399.99, now £189.99, Ebay.com
When global eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor covered the airstrait ahead of its launch in 2023, she told readers, “The results were great. We’d liken it to the way our hair looks after a hairdresser blowdries into a straight style. It also somehow made our thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy.”
As for the savings on offer, you’ll benefit from a whopping £210 discount by buying refurbished. Plus, because Dyson itself promises that its Ebay renewed devices are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested,” you don’t need to fret about the device’s origins.
The Dyson airwrap has plummeted in price thanks to Black Friday
Black Friday gifts for her: Save more than 30% on Ghd styling tools
If you’re racking your brain to think of a gift for her that will actually impress (but won’t break the bank), combining my expertise as a beauty writer with a solid Black Friday deal is undoubtedly the best approach.
Ghd rise hot brush hair styler: Was £179, now £124, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re shopping for a lady who loves a bouncy curl but loathes to spend half the morning on her hair, a hot brush will be her saving grace. As for which hot brush? I always recommend Ghd’s rise styler, and it earned place in IndyBest’s guide to the best gifts for women.
I’ve used it on long hair and I’ve curled my own short hair with it (pictured) – it never fails to create perfectly undone curls without the dreaded arm ache. It’s now reduced by more than £50.
Best Black Friday beauty deals on Rare Beauty, Sol de Janeiro and more
I've found a Black Friday deal on this Yeti best-seller
Though it’s a brand that launched in 2006, Yeti’s popularity accelerated when a post-lockdown surge in outdoor activities failed to plateau. Now, the durable camping brand sits at the top of plenty adventurers’ wishlists, but its products don’t come cheap. Until Black Friday, that is.
Yeti rambler bottle with chug cap: Was £30, now £24, Fenwick.co.uk
In his guide to the best gifts for men, audience editor Samuel Mathewson declared, “I’ve found my new favourite bottle, and it is perfect for keeping drinks cold and hot for hours on end. The rambler bottle comes in five different sizes, from 530ml to 1.9 litre capacity, and features a “chug cap”, which makes spill-free sipping a breeze.”
While you might have been scouring the pages of Amazon and John Lewis for a discount, I’ve tracked one down at Fenwick where the retailer is offering 20 per cent off. Its Bond Street doors may have closed in 2024, but its online product selection continues to impress – so it’s always worth checking when high-ticket items are in demand.
Will Skyscanner participate in Black Friday?
Yes and no. Chiefly, Skyscanner is a comparison site, meaning it doesn’t have the power to cut prices on flights from various airlines. However, Skyscanner will provide travelling hopefuls with the most up-to-date pricing from the airlines that are hosting Black Friday sales. For instance: British Airways, Easyjet, Jet2, Tui.
To learn more above the airline savings on offer, our expert travel team has compiled a mammoth guide to the best Black Friday deals 2025 for cheap flights, holidays, hotels and cruises.
Best travel Black Friday deals on cheap flights, cruises and more
Save 25% on skincare, make-up and more in the Space NK Black Friday sale
Space NK deserves a spot in the beauty hall of fame for all the incredible brands it’s brought to the high-street. From Phlur perfumes to Tatcha skincare, I don’t know where I’d be without the luxury retailer to call on for trending beauty.
For Black Friday, cosmetics obsessives had better get ready to indulge with up to 25 per cent of heaps of best-sellers, including big brands like Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary and Elemis.
Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: Was £29, now £14.50, Spacenk.com
When beauty aficionado Maisie Bovingdon put this face base through its paces for her round-up of the best full coverage foundations, she reported that "it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result". The formula now boasts an unrivalled 50 per cent reduction, and anyone unsure which skin tone to go for can employ Space NK's helpful shade matcher to fine the perfect hue.