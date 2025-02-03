12 best women’s work bags that are fashionable and functional

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These tried-and-tested work bags will stand the test of time
Among the most important wardrobe investments you can make, the best women’s work bags combine fashion and functionality. From chic leather totes to roomy rucksacks, a bag can make or break your commute.
When choosing your work bag, the main consideration should be its size. Above all, you’ll likely need it to fit a laptop, water bottle, lunch, a book, make-up bag and perhaps even a spare pair of shoes to take you from desk to dinner.
But, what about style? Well, a tote is an obvious choice (and we’re not talking about the canvas styles stuffed under your kitchen sink). Trending this season, but an investment for year-after-year wear, Longchamp’s classic le pilage nylon bag is a fail-safe choice. Or you could plump for a “ludicrously capacious” XXL bag (sorry, Tom Wambsgams). Katie Holmes is a fan of Dune’s £149 viral faux-suede style (see below), while Angelina Jolie loves Saint Laurent’s Y bag (just mind the $3,100 price tag).
Alternatively, the bowler bag – which was popularised in the 2000s by labels such as Prada and Chanel – is officially back for 2025. The Row’s Margaux bag has been seen on the arms of well-dressed celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz, with high street favourites Me+Em, Cos and Next serving up more affordable replicas. The style’s distinctive shape adds interest to an outfit, without being too much of a distraction. Most importantly, these types of bags are roomy.
If practicality is the main priority, shake off those back to school associations and invest in a good rucksack. The likes of Scandi label Rains and Sandqvist are putting a fashionable spin on the humble two-strap design, while M&S and Stubble & Co styles come in at less than £60. Crossbody bags offer similar hands-free appeal, from leather totes to slouchy nylon designs, but they tend not to be quite as capacious.
Here, we’ve put a range of designs to the test, to bring you our pick of the best women’s work bags available right now.
To help you make the right investment for 2025, we’ve tested dozens of women’s work bags over the past few weeks. Come rain or shine, we’ve carried each bag to and from the office, considering spaciousness, comfort, durability and looks. Assessing how the bags fared on the busy London commute and with the weight of my laptop, books, make-up bag, lunch and more, these are the best women’s work bags to see you through the week.
High street favourite Mango can always be relied on for expensive-looking accessories, from silk neck scarves to stellar sunglasses. Adding a pop of red to your office outfits, this shopper is a steal at £30. The generous size leaves more than enough room for all your work essentials. Boasting a triple-compartment design, the middle zone features a zip and is the perfect size for a 13in laptop. The compartments on either side have space for books, make-up bags, a water bottle and your lunch, with a magnetic press stud securing the bag. Crafted from polyurethane, the shopper has a sleek faux-leather look. Note that the shopper doesn’t have a top zip, which might put off some commuters, in terms of security. However, if you’re looking for a large, stylish shopper, we can’t fault Mango’s bag.
It’s hard to believe this Uniqlo bag is just £24.90. The versatile design boasts an adjustable strap that enables you to carry it cross-body or over your shoulder. The hands-free feature is a dream for a busy commute, while the wide strap is comfortable to sling over your shoulder. The smooth faux-leather finish belies this design’s sub-£30 price tag, with the bag available in premium-looking dark brown and minimalist black colourways. The bag boasts a tote silhouette, with a 13in laptop slotting in nicely, along with a book and small make-up bag. There’s not much extra space for other essentials, so, this is a work bag for those who like to pack light.
After Katie Holmes was spotted carrying this boho-inspired bag from Dune London, it promptly sold out twice in succession. It’s not hard to see the appeal, with the XL size offering almost enough room to pack the kitchen sink. Your laptop, books, Stanley cup, gym kit and spare pair of shoes will fit easily here – this bag is just as much of a strong contender for use as a weekend-away holdall. Beyond its sheer size, the Dune bag scores extra points for coming complete with a smooth double zip-up pouch for smaller valuables. Thanks to the long shoulder strap and braided, faux-suede finish, the bag has a laidback, Seventies feel. The long shoulder strap can be a little uncomfortable when the bag is fully packed, though, as it doesn’t offer much support. Holmes styled hers perfectly with faded denim jeans, an oversized shirt and cardigan.
The Eighties-style metallic trend is continuing to dazzle the style set for 2025. This shoulder bag from River Island is the perfect way to lean into the trend, without over-committing in the workplace (metallic trousers can be a little much at the coffee machine). Both the bag’s braided finish and knot detailing on the strap feels Bottega-inspired, while there’s a magnetic press closure to help keep your belongings secure inside. Marrying fashion with practicality, the bag’s interior has plenty of space for all your work essentials, including a laptop, book, make-up bag, reusable water bottle and miscellaneous items.
With Longchamp’s le pilage style everywhere, try this less ubiquitous bag from the classic French label. The le roseau hobo bag has timeless appeal, thanks to its functional size, comfortable handle and premium craftsmanship. While available in leather finishes, too, the suede style is our favourite for adding texture to a work outfit. The velvety olive green finish is teamed with a supple cowhide leather bottom and handle, with silver-coloured hardware providing contrast, while the generous size leaves room for a laptop, book and small make-up bag. Though an investment, this is a work bag you’ll easily repurpose as a weekend tote, too.
M&S can always be relied on for affordable accessories. Jumping on the latest trends but still retaining a classic feel, the high street stalwart’s shoe and bag range is particularly stellar (see the viral suede loafers). The design of this shoulder bag takes inspiration from Bottega’s cult quilted design, but is crafted into a contemporary slouchy silhouette. Complete with a zip fastening to keep valuables secure, it can pack an impressive amount into its unassuming size. A dream to carry on the commute, the handle is soft and wide, while the bag itself is padded and cushioned against your side. Available in black and camel colourways, the polyurethane finish can look a little plastic in certain lights but, for the price and the pure practicality it offers, we can’t fault it.
Just like your favourite pair of jeans, this tote bag from Roka London goes with everything. Available in an indigo dark denim wash and a vintage-inspired light wash (along with a range of other bright and muted cottons), the tote bag is generously sized, and comes complete with two secure internal pockets and an internal water bottle pocket (big tick). Plus, it boasts the brand’s signature padded pocket that fits a 15in laptop, while a front external zipped pockets is great for earbuds or make-up essentials. Roka’s bag packs in the whole shebang, making it a great choice for weekends away, too. It doesn’t buckle under the pressure, either, with the denim shoulder straps being both comfortable and sturdy.
If we were to design the perfect work bag, it would look a lot like Jigsaw’s Heckfield tote. Featuring a soft and slouchy silhouette that sits comfortable under your arm, the suede finish is timeless and durable. Slotting easily into your existing wardrobe, thanks to the neutral hue, there’s plenty of attention to detail to justify the investment price tag, too. The metal feet on the base prevent the suede from getting dirty; there’s a full cotton fabric lining; zipped back pocket; and flat front-facing pocket, for easy access. The bag is surprisingly spacious and easily fits a laptop, chargers, books, make-up bag and a water bottle. While it’s a little too small for hand luggage, it’s the perfect size and weight for a reliable work bag, and we’ve found ourselves reaching for it on repeat.
We’ve got so much use out of this tote – from using it as hand luggage and a weekend bag to a supermarket shopper. Durable and lightweight, the canvas style is crafted from a recycled cotton blend with a playful leopard print finish and contrasting rainbow logo. Reminiscent of Ganni’s cult leopard tote, but a fraction of the cost, the Damson Madder alternative instantly livens up an outfit – and folds up small to save space when not in use.
Whether you love them or they remind you too much of school, there’s no denying the practicality of rucksacks. Plenty of women we know have made the switch back to these bags after being weighed down on one side by a tote for too many years. Stubble & Co makes functional backpacks that still feel stylish, with its roll-top design being a bestseller. It’s not hard to see why, either, with the bag featuring a 13in laptop compartment, a sizable 15l interior and a bottle holder. The bag prioritises comfort, with an air-flow back panel, fully adjustable chest strap and adjustable shoulder straps. Plus, the bag is a great choice for travel, too, thanks to the luggage sleeve, and it’s crafted from waterproof materials to keep your valuables safe during a downpour. We also love that it’s fully vegan, made from recycled fabrics and comes in a choice of two sizes and nine colourways. Consider us backpack converts.
This Jigsaw tote is a great alternative to the viral Dragon Diffusion style. Crafted from tan hand-woven leather, the bag combines timeless style with pure practicality. The tote is on the small side, but can still fit a compact laptop, book and make-up staples, with an internal pocket keeping miscellaneous valuables secure. It doesn’t fasten up, though, so, we wouldn’t suggest overloading it. Thanks to the premium leather composition, it’s sturdy and durable, while the shoulder strap is the perfect length to sling over your shoulder or carry in your hand. The woven look will really make a statement when it comes to your spring and summer office outfits – think of it as the work equivalent of a beach basket bag.
Doubling up as gym bags, work totes, hand luggage and more, Adanola canvas bags are fan favourites. Crafted from cotton canvas, the design is lightweight and versatile, whether crammed with your holiday-essentials or folded up in storage. Plus, the material can be machine washed, to keep it looking fresh and clean. Measuring 61cm x 36cm x 13cm, the capacious navy bag is detailed with a retro-inspired neon green varsity Adanola logo and “vibrant community spirit” typography, adding a sporty element to your look. Complete with wide shoulder straps for comfortable carrying, the bag has a vintage, timeless feel – all for less than £30.
Affordable, durable and spacious, Mango’s red shopper will elevate your work outfits, while still packing in everything but the kitchen sink (it’s also available in grey). A luxury bag that is well worth the investment, Longhchamp’s olive green suede hobo bag oozes elegance, while Uniqlo’s versatile tote is a steal at just shy of £25.
