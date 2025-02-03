12 best women’s work bags that are fashionable and functional

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Among the most important wardrobe investments you can make, the best women’s work bags combine fashion and functionality. From chic leather totes to roomy rucksacks, a bag can make or break your commute.

When choosing your work bag, the main consideration should be its size. Above all, you’ll likely need it to fit a laptop, water bottle, lunch, a book, make-up bag and perhaps even a spare pair of shoes to take you from desk to dinner.

But, what about style? Well, a tote is an obvious choice (and we’re not talking about the canvas styles stuffed under your kitchen sink). Trending this season, but an investment for year-after-year wear, Longchamp’s classic le pilage nylon bag is a fail-safe choice. Or you could plump for a “ludicrously capacious” XXL bag (sorry, Tom Wambsgams). Katie Holmes is a fan of Dune’s £149 viral faux-suede style (see below), while Angelina Jolie loves Saint Laurent’s Y bag (just mind the $3,100 price tag).

Alternatively, the bowler bag – which was popularised in the 2000s by labels such as Prada and Chanel – is officially back for 2025. The Row’s Margaux bag has been seen on the arms of well-dressed celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz, with high street favourites Me+Em, Cos and Next serving up more affordable replicas. The style’s distinctive shape adds interest to an outfit, without being too much of a distraction. Most importantly, these types of bags are roomy.

If practicality is the main priority, shake off those back to school associations and invest in a good rucksack. The likes of Scandi label Rains and Sandqvist are putting a fashionable spin on the humble two-strap design, while M&S and Stubble & Co styles come in at less than £60. Crossbody bags offer similar hands-free appeal, from leather totes to slouchy nylon designs, but they tend not to be quite as capacious.

Here, we’ve put a range of designs to the test, to bring you our pick of the best women’s work bags available right now.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the bags we tried and tested ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

To help you make the right investment for 2025, we’ve tested dozens of women’s work bags over the past few weeks. Come rain or shine, we’ve carried each bag to and from the office, considering spaciousness, comfort, durability and looks. Assessing how the bags fared on the busy London commute and with the weight of my laptop, books, make-up bag, lunch and more, these are the best women’s work bags to see you through the week.

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior eCommerce writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so can identify what makes a great accessory, keeping an eye out for comfortable materials. Where work bags are concerned, she knows the brands to turn to for high quality designs while still keeping budget and value for money in mind.

The best women’s work bags for 2025 are: