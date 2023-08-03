Prada Beauty has launched in the UK – and we want everything

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prada has long been an established and popular name in the world of fashion, with many even enjoying a spritz or two of its fragrances. But now, the luxury fashion house has launched its own beauty range – and naturally everyone’s gone a bit nuts over it.

The brand is known for its classic designs, with the occasional pop of colour and splash of eccentricity, and fans of Prada will be glad to see these values embedded in the new range of makeup and skincare.

Appealing to both loyal Prada-wearers and those new to the fashion house, the delve into Prada Beauty features two collections: Prada Skin and Prada Color.

The much-anticipated beauty range launched on August 1 2023, with L’Oréal – which acquired Prada’s fragrance licence back in 2019 – taking charge of product development. Prices vary from £29.50 for a lipstick up to an eye-watering £315 for a face serum.

If you’re as excited about this new collection as we are, but aren’t quite sure what items to add to your shopping basket, read on below for a lowdown of our favourite products.

Prada Beauty dimensions durable multi-effect eyeshadow palette: £65, Harrods.com

Perfect to put in your pocket for every occasion, the highly-pigmented formula of this eyeshadow palette features a hybrid creamy powder texture to make blending and layering stress-free. We love how eye-catching the art-deco style of this palette is, pairing three neutral shades with one bolder one – with the finishes including soft matte, satin, hyper matte and meta foil.

Prada Beauty dimensions durable multi-effect eyeshadow palette refill: £52, Harrods.com

It’s always good to have a spare colourway and backup palette, should one sadly break or just get used up quicker than anticipated! And now you can save some money when it’s time to restock by purchasing this refill. The gorgeous red theme is inspired by the brand’s most famous motif and features four shades (including neutrals and vibrant colours) and two applicators. Simply add this to your original palette box.

Prada Beauty reveal skin optimising refillable foundation: £49, Selfridges.com

This skin optimising foundation from Prada Beauty is another product we have our eye on. Just one pump of foundation is said to be needed for light-medium coverage (a suggested two pumps for medium-full), and it’s suitable for all skin types. Added benefits include vitamin E to improve skin tone and niacinamide to enhance the skin’s natural radiance and hydration. Plus, it comes with 33 shades available so most skin tones should be well catered for.

Prada Beauty augmented skin refillable face serum: £315, Selfridges.com

This face serum from Prada Beauty is the priciest product in the range, but if you’re looking to invest in a high-quality serum, this could be the one for you. Suitable for all skin types, the serum aims to smooth skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and minimise pores by using a built-in “adapto.gn” smart technology which uses a combination of natural ingredients and derm actives such as bifida ferment lysate and centaurea cyanus flower water to hydrate the skin and protect it against pollution.

Prada Beauty monochrome hyper matte lipstick: £29.50, Harrods.com

Available in a range of timeless shades, this lipstick is one of our favourite items from the launch. Formulated with a black base and only three additional pigments, as well as containing bifidus extract and jojoba oil to ensure a smooth application and nourishing finish, this lippy is sure to take your pout from just fine to fab! Doubling up as a blush, you can also dab this lipstick on your cheeks – we love a versatile product.

Prada Beauty powder sculpter brush: £79, Selfridges.com

Why not really elevate your makeup (and makeup bag) with this Prada Beauty powder sculpter brush? Used for targeted or all-over application, it’s suitable for all skin types and the perfect tool to help you perfectly apply your makeup. A luxe buy but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself.

Prada Beauty augmented skin cleanser: £85, Harrods.com

Who doesn’t love an indulgent cleanser? Well, this one not only clears your face of dirt from the day just gone but also removes makeup. It’s made up of a 99 per cent biodegradable formula, and it’s good for your skin and for the planet, too. Cleansing your face and protecting it against environmental stressors, the formula aims to refine texture, deliver a soft and smooth feel to the skin, as well as brightening it. We’re sold!

