H&M is selling a dupe of Prada’s Cleo shoulder bag that’s £1,925 cheaper

The designer label’s Ninties-inspired bag has risen to cult status

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:40
<p>The high-street alternative will set you back just £24.99 </p>

The high-street alternative will set you back just £24.99

(The Independent)

From slinky slip dresses to platform heels and off-duty bomber jackets, the style set is mining from the 1990s this year – and Prada’s Cleo bag is one of the season’s ‘it’ accessories.

Playing on one of the label’s most popular silhouettes from the Nineties, Prada’s sleek shoulder bag was debuted during last year’s summer collections, and has rapidly risen to cult status.

Re-imagining Nineties style, the Cleo is characterised by clean curves, a sophisticated sheened leather finish, skinny strap and an angular base, feeling both classic and contemporary. The catch? It costs just shy of £2,000.

Luckily, the high street has been quick to draw inspiration from the must-have design. New for AW22, H&M has just dropped a stellar alternative to the designer bag – and it will save you a whopping £1,925.

Defined by the same minimalist, curved design and coming in a patent black finish, the budget buy is perfect for getting the luxe look for less. Here’s everything you need to know.

H&M shoulder bag: £24.99, Hm.com

(H&M )

Costing just £24.99, H&M’s bag appears far more expensive than its price tag suggests. Distinguished by the same skinny strap, angular base and clean curves, there’s also the same black finish with a slight sheen.

The shoulder bag size leaves ample room for your essentials, while the minimalist black design means it will slot seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe. Taking you from the office into the evening, the style is sophisticated yet sleek.

Setting it apart from Prada’s Cleo, the high-street alternative features the addition of a handy adjustable strap.

Following on the heels of its sell-out Miu Miu-inspired mini skirt, we imagine H&M’s Prada dupe is set to enjoy similar success.

Prada Cleo shoulder bag: £1,950, Farfetch.com 

(Prada )

If you’re willing to splurge on the real deal, Prada’s Cleo shoulder bag will likely be well worth the investment. Coming in a versatile black finish, the piece is adorned with Prada’s instantly recognisable logo plaque.

Emphasising the minimalist design, there’s a simple thin shoulder strap and polished curved silhouette with an angular base. Crafted from smooth leather, it will be a staple for years to come.

Looking for more high-street dupes? Asos has dropped a £50 alternative to Prada’s cult chunky loafers

