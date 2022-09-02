Jump to content
H&M Home’s first kids’ furniture collection is here – shop rattan chairs, toy storage and more

It’s fun, functional and very cute

Lois Borny
Friday 02 September 2022 15:23
<p>The debut includes three styles, to match different decors </p>

(The Independent)

Autumn is officially here. With the weather drawing in and kids more likely to be found indoors, there’s no better time to find snazzy new furniture to brighten up their bedroom and create more space for activites at home.

Here to end your search for affordable kids’ homeware is the popular high-street giant H&M Home. Joining the brand’s contemporary garden furniture, kitchenware and everything inbetween, is a new furniture collection that has been designed especially for kids.

It features all the essentials – dinky tables and chairs as well as storage units for books, clothes and art supplies that should go some way to keeping the ‘floordrobe’ under control.

With something for everyone, there are three styles to suit a range of tastes and bedroom decor, spanning soft pastels and simple designs as well as bright, bold and off-beat pieces.

Tapping into one of the biggest trends this year, the furniture range also stars an adorable rattan series – the grown-ups might just wish these came in a larger size – with prices sitting around the low to mid range.

To help you decide which pieces to pick from the range, we’ve selected a few of our favourites. From cloud-shaped chairs to rattan stools with ears, these are the pieces that stood out.

H&M Home children’s rattan riding stool: £59.99, Hm.com

(H&M Home)

Tapping into the rattan trend, we love the whimsical look of this riding stool – the leather ‘bunny ears’ make this a stand-out piece that little people will love too. Made with 100 per cent rattan for a natural finish, the design is both decorative and functional – whether you pop it in the playroom or by a bedroom window.

Buy now

H&M Home children’s rattan chaise longue: £59.99, Hm.com

(H&M Home )

With its classic design, this lovely chaise lounge nods to another era. Bringing character and sophsticated flair to the little one’s playspace, the design is intended as a seat but could easily double as a home for books, knick knacks and school bags when they get home from school.

Buy now

H&M home children’s storage bench: £69.99, Hm.com

(H&M home)

This markedly modern storage solution will help keep the ‘floordrobe’ at bay, with space for books, art supplies and clothes. Available in green, beige and light-pink, to tie in with their bedroom decor, the gently closing lid should afford parents peace of mind – we assume this is designed to keep little fingers out of harm’s way too.

Buy now

H&M Home children’s stool: £24.99, Hm.com

(H&M Home)

This is one of the most purse-friendly items, when bought alone – you can also decide to pair two of the mini stools together, as they slot into each other for a puzzle effect, which is a lovely option for siblings who share a room. The stool arrives flat-packed, so you will need to assemble it yourself.

Buy now

H&M Home children’s side table: £39.99, Hm.com

(H&M Home)

Also available in a verstaile white and a punchy blue hue, this custard-yellow side table is a welcome pop of colour. Little shelves hold books, pencil cases and toys, and the piece would work just as well placed next to your little one’s bed as it would beside the matching chair (£39.99, Hm.com). The table also arrives flat-packed, ready to be assembled.

Buy now

H&M Home children’s chair: £39.99, Hm.com

(H&M Home)

Sporting an adorable cloud-shaped backrest and colourful hue, this dinky chair could instantly bring fun to kids’ bedroom decor – whether a cosy spot for reading or purely as decoration. Finish the ensemble with the matching cloud-design side table (£39.99, Hm.com).

Buy now

We’ve tried and tested the best kids’ play tents that make for a dream den

