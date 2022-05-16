Kids love dens, fact. But if an old bedsheet hastily thrown over a couple of chairs simply won’t do, there are plenty of options out there. From play tents and playhouses bursting with kid-appeal, to teepees perfect for outdoors (and big enough to store those garden games), it couldn’t be simpler to keep your children entertained all year round.

The joy of a den is its versatility, whether it’s used for imaginative roleplay or simply a quiet place to read (or escape younger siblings, as we discovered). But, if you’re going to invest, there are some things to consider first.

Of course, space is usually the biggest issue. We’ve included plenty of smaller options or pop-up tents that fold down neatly into compact carry bags, but you’ll also find some larger, spacious teepees in the mix, offering a place for older children to relax, too.

The same goes for price – we’ve tried to cover budget-friendly options that offer value for money, as well as some serious investment pieces to be passed down to next generations.

Just bear in mind that many of these play tents and teepees feature cords and ties, so never leave a young child unsupervised inside, and always check the manufacturer’s safety guidance and age restrictions before play.

How we tested

Our testers – aged three, six and eight – spent more than a month trying out all manner of play tents, Wendy houses and teepees, to help us put our round-up together. Taking into consideration the price, size, assembly required, how portable it is, whether it can be used indoors and out, as well as age suitability and – crucially – play value, these are the ones that really impressed.

The best kids’ play tents for 2022 are:

Best overall – Djeco multicoloured tent: £53.95, Tickety-boo.co.uk

– Djeco multicoloured tent: £53.95, Tickety-boo.co.uk Best for quality – The Little Green Sheep kids’ teepee play tent: £99.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

– The Little Green Sheep kids’ teepee play tent: £99.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk Best for portability – Kid’s Concept play tent: £33, Kidly.co.uk

– Kid’s Concept play tent: £33, Kidly.co.uk Best for younger kids – Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Blue’s house play tent: £56.67, Amazon.co.uk

– Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Blue’s house play tent: £56.67, Amazon.co.uk Best for luxury – Dock A Tot tent of dreams: £450, Dockatot.co.uk

– Dock A Tot tent of dreams: £450, Dockatot.co.uk Best fort style – Ferm Living ladybird tent: £125, Naken.co.uk

– Ferm Living ladybird tent: £125, Naken.co.uk Best for adventurers – The Den Kit Co the original den kit: £45, Thedenkitco.com

– The Den Kit Co the original den kit: £45, Thedenkitco.com Best for a permanent feature – Jouet kids foldable play tent: £53.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

– Jouet kids foldable play tent: £53.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Best for outdoor play – Cabana Kids Hettie teepee: £152, Scandiborn.co.uk