13 best gifts for 8-year-olds: Toys, books and accessories kids will genuinely love

Eight-year-olds have a lot going on. This is the year they really start becoming big kids, shunning anything they deem too “babyish”. However, they haven’t quite ventured into pre-teen territory yet. This can make buying gifts for eight-year-olds a little bit tricky.

At this age, many eight-year-olds are fine-tuning their likes and dislikes, so, take the time to get to know what kinds of things they are into. While traditional toys may be too young for them now, things such as STEM toys that capture the imagination, or crafting kits that help them flex those fine motor skills and creativity, are always winners.

Likewise, most eight-year-olds are growing in reading confidence, so, consider an age-appropriate book to nurture a love of independent reading. Anyone who’s spent more than 10 minutes in the presence of an eight-year-old will know they love learning and sharing facts (a lot), so, an eye-opening non-fiction book is a great way to tap into this thirst for knowledge.

While pretty much all eight-year-olds love technology – the pull of screens is strong at this age – if you’d prefer to encourage some screen-free time, big-ticket outdoor toy gifts are well worth the investment. Just make sure whatever you buy has the ability to grow with them over the next few years.

With eight-year-olds equipped with the attention span to handle more-involved building kits or board games, look for gifts they can really get stuck into, on their own or with friends. At eight, trends and crazes tend to sweep the playground, however, there are plenty of gifts that won’t fall out of favour by the end of the school term – we’ve done the hard work to find the gifts really worth the money.

How we tested the best gifts for eight-year-olds

open image in gallery Our mini testers put each potential gift through its paces ( The Independent/Sarah Dawson )

We rounded up a very willing team of eight-year-olds to help with testing. Looking at everything from value for money to wow factor and kid appeal, we put a large selection of products through their paces, to see what truly deserved a place on this list. Our testers spent a month testing a range of products to suit all budgets, and only the ones that were returned to again and again made it into this round-up.

The best gifts for eight-year-olds 2024 are: