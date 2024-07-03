Aldi’s school uniform range includes a £1.50 cardigan and other must-haves

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

School may soon be out for the summer (hurrah!) but kids will be heading back to school in September before you know it. Before they do, a fresh set of school uniforms and back-to-school essentials will be in order, from backpacks to school shoes, to equip them for the coming academic year.

Little ones will grow out of school uniforms very quickly, which means affordability is important. With this in mind, Aldi has launched a back-to-school range that certainly lives up to the supermarket’s penchant for pocket-friendly prices, with pieces starting from as little as £1.50.

Landing in stores on 4 July as part of the much-loved Aldi special buy range (which features fresh in-store additions on Thursdays and Sundays), the line includes a full range of school uniforms, from dresses to trousers, in sizes available from four to 12 years. Plus, the everyday essentials – from lunchboxes to workbooks – that will assist with learning.

Whether you’re stocking up on school basics, or searching for a school-suitable pair of shoes or football kickers for their next big match, browse some of the in-store items below.

Lily & Dan back to school boys trousers: £1.75, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Trousers will be a uniform wardrobe mainstay. Made with recycled polyester and billed as being easy to iron, they have a zipper and an adjustable waist. Depending on the school rules, these are available in grey and black and offered in sizes for kids aged four to 12 years.

Find in-store from 4 July

Igloo Books workbook: 99p, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re looking for ways to support their learning, it could be worth trying these workbooks from Igloo Books. Spanning early maths, writing and numbers, spelling, times tables and science, they come with age-appropriate activities to develop core maths and literacy skills. They also promise to help your little one approach schoolwork and homework with confidence.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan back to school cardigan: £1.50, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This smart school cardigan will help to fend off the chill. Made with cotton and recycled polyester, it comes in a colourway choice of navy or red and a full range of sizes.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan backpack: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If they’re starting a new year at primary, a backpack is arguably a school essential. The design is available in four different designs including mermaid, tie dye or football designs, so little ones can pick out their favourite and sport it with pride in the playground. It comes with four zippered compartments, bottle sleeves, a 15in laptop compartment, and a lined media device pocket with headphone access. With padded shoulder straps, pair it with the Lily and Dan matching lunchbox and they’re all set (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk)

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan football boots: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Shopping for football shoes for a young Messi or Earps? These boots feature elasticated laces that will make them easier to put on. Suitable for most surfaces including Astro and grass, they’re available in sizes 10 to three, in pink or blue.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan three-pack short-sleeve shirt: £3.69, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With three shirts included in a pack, these white short-sleeve shirts will set shoppers back less than £4. Ideal for stocking up ahead of the new academic year, they’re billed for washing and wearing well. Made from recycled polyester, they’re easy to iron, and range from sizes four to five, to 11 to 12 years.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan back to school pleated skirt: £1.75, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Featuring an elasticated waistband to accommodate growing little ones, this Lily & Dan pleated school skirt is designed with permanent pleats, which means it won’t need to be ironed, according to Aldi. Plus, it’s made, partially, with recycled polyester. Machine washable up to 40C and tumble-dryer safe too, it’s available in grey in sizes four to twelve years.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan back to school jersey pinafore: £7.49, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If a school jersey pinafore is one of the essentials on the shopping list, Aldi is selling two different styles – with or without bow detailing. Promising to wash well in temperatures up to 40C and safe for popping in the tumble dryer, it’s ideal for messy little ones.

Find in-store from 4 July

Action Leather school shoes: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Kids’ feet are always growing and thankfully you don’t pay over the odds with Aldi’s leather school shoes costing just £7. Made with leather and PU and complete with an antibacterial lining and a memory foam insole, they’re touted as tough and durable, and can be found in Aldi stores in three different styles; lace-up, simple and bow.

Find in-store from 4 July

Lily & Dan back to school polo shirt: £1.75, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Available in blue or white, you can fit out little ones for the new academic year with these smart polo shirts. Coming as a two-pack and priced at less than £2, they’re made from ethically sourced 100 per cent cotton and, according to Aldi, feature long-lasting colour. Pick up sizes suitable for kids aged four to 12 years in Aldi stores from 4 July.

Find in-store from 4 July

For more children’s essentials, read our review of the best kids sunglasses