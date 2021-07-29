Kids are good at taking what’s yours and making it their own: the best snacks, the remote, even your favourite armchair. If you’re tired of staggering into the living room and finding your seat has been taken by a loafing child, then the solution is easy: get them their own armchair.

It seems too simple to work, right? We thought so too. But work it does – our children now happily sit on their armchairs while we can finally collapse in our spot and have five minutes’ peace.

Or you could put one in their own room and hope it encourages them to sit, chill out and maybe read a book there once in a while. We can dream, right?

Children’s armchairs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, so you’re sure to find one that fits in with your décor. From tiny wingback chairs, to rocking chairs and yep, ones covered in unicorns – the world is your oyster.

We put plenty of mini armchairs through their paces over the course of a couple of months, testing for design, comfort, durability and practicality. Kick back with our rundown of the ones that sat best with us.

The best kids armchairs for 2021 are:

Harriet bee alvaro children's rocking chair Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 As cute as a button and a comfy sit, this chair has it all. The rocking element pleased our four-year-old tester, and we liked that it's gentle so keeps things calm. We loved the cute blue-stripe fabric, and it would fit in with most interiors – be it in a child's bedroom, playroom or a living room. Plus it's really easy to wipe clean – yes, we have lived to tell the tale. The piece de résistance was the matching footrest that comes with it. We found this whole package almost too sweet for words. The dark fabric is great as it doesn't show up too much dirt, while the design on it definitely appeals to little space fans. Although, the fabric isn't very breathable and is quite slippy to sit on. But the armchair was still comfortable and nicely padded. While the arms aren't super plush down the sides, this doesn't make a great deal of difference. It will almost certainly last the duration of a childhood, even when it's put through its paces, and would make a lovely piece to pass down to the next generation too. Buy now £ 38 , Dunelm.co.uk Buy now £ 49 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Buy now £ 45 , Dunelm.co.uk It's really well stuffed with filling for robust yet comfy seating – you certainly don't get the sinking feeling with this bean bag. There's a little handle at the top to help kids drag it around, and it's lightweight enough for them to relocate it from quiet reading corners, to dens, to in front of the TV. The washable cover is fab – just zip it off and sling it in the washing machine when it gets grubby (which with our testers at least feels inevitable). Our four-year-old tester loved the space design, which is appealing to a child without being too in your face.

