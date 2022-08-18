Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Launched in East London in the Nineties, AllSaints has since expanded to more than 25 countries around the world, but the fashion label hasn’t strayed far from its grunge-inspired roots.

A go-to designer for contemporary takes on distressed denim, leather biker jackets and floaty dresses with punk touches, AllSaints has carved out a distinctive name for itself in the industry.

In the label’s ready-to-wear collections, you’ll find everything from workwear staples to weekend mainstays – all detailed with the brand’s deft frayed, hardware or grunge touches.

Its latest season, “Come as You Are”, is no exception. Brimming with cosy knitwear, sophisticated suits, animal-print dresses, practical bags and feminine yet functional tops, the transitional drop is infused with the AllSaints feel.

Available now, the autumn-ready range of maxi dresses, signature leather jackets, sweater-weather cardigans, accessories and shoes draw upon AW22 trends while retaining all the AllSaints hallmarks. Naturally, we had to get our hands on the collection, and these are the must-have pieces to invest in now.

AllSaints Penny two-in-one dress: £259, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

AllSaints is much loved for its two-in-one dress creations; its winter designs tend to comprise of a slip dress and jumper, while its summer options have removable vests (the crochet style earned a spot in our round-up of the best summer dresses). Whether you wear them together or separately, the latest Penny design is an autumn winner. Consisting of a sleeveless and cropped crew-neck knit vest and a textured check, asymmetrical shirt dress, the two-piece is perfect for throwing on as the weather cools.

Designed to make dressing easier, the outfit made us look instantly put together with minimal effort – simply add chunky boots and some gold jewelry for the office or trainers for the weekend. The duo can also be styled separately – layer the vest over a t-shirt with jeans or wear the shirt dress with the adjustable d-ring belt cinched in for a flattering silhouette.

Buy now

AllSaints cole cardigan: £159, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

Made from fine yarn, this delicately knitted cardigan is cut into a slightly cropped fit with open-stitch panelling throughout. The top-quality textured design avoids being itchy – a risk with poor-quality knitwear – and instead felt soft and cosy on our skin. V-neck with a long-sleeve design, ribbed trims give the piece structure while the AllSaints branded metal buttons add a luxe touch.

A layering staple for autumn through to spring, throw on over dresses, team with denim or wear with just a bralette underneath for evenings out. The cardigan fits true to size, so if you’d like a more oversized fit, we’d recommend sizing up.

Buy now

AllSaints Frankie three-in-one leather crossbody bag: £159, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

Every wardrobe can benefit from a crossbody bag. Versatile, effortless to carry and often a style statement, they’re a must-have accessory. AllSaints’s new Frankie bag ticks all the boxes with its soft leather finish, rich blush-pink hue and three-in-one design. Whether you opt for the classic crossbody style, remove the strap for a clutch in the evening or even wear it as a belt bag, the Frankie design can be adjusted to suit every occasion.

Contrasting the pink finish, we love the black metal hardware clasp, which adds that AllSaints touch. Designed to fit up to the largest iPhone model, the spacious interior acommodated our keys, earphones, cards (in the lining’s card pocket) and other miscellaneous items.

Buy now

AllSaints Dalby leather biker jacket, cloud pink: £319, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

No AllSaints collection is complete without one of the brand’s signature leather jackets. With its oversized Billie biker earning the top spot in our round-up of leather jackets, we had high hopes for this Dalby design. Coming in a dreamy cloud-pink finish, the slim-fitting design offers a feminine take on the classic leather jacket. Minimalist in its details, the leather zip pulls, long sleeves, press-stud lapels and branded metal hardware all make this a timeless piece.

Owing to the soft leather design, the jacket is flexible, enabling you to move freely. Despite this, we always find it is best to size up with AllSaints jackets, for a roomier fit – and if you prefer your leather jackets to be slightly oversized, then opt for two sizes up from your usual.

Buy now

AllSaints Tia Iris top: £149, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

The appeal of this top is all in the details – from the off-shoulder sweetheart neckline to the balloon sleeves and smocked body that helps create a flattering silhouette. Its long-length sleeves make the top an ideal choice for the cooler months, while the flash of shoulders lends it to evening wear. Contrasting the flowy sleeves, the top’s body is elasticated and figure hugging, while also being supremely comfortable.

Designed for all day (or night) wear, the neckline’s elasticated trim ensures the top keeps its off-shoulder shape. As for the ecru white and black abstract floral finish, the monochromatic print means it will complement most pieces in your wardrobe.

Buy now

AllSaints Collette leather crossbody bag: £159, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints )

We were instantly enamored by AllSaints’s striking patent red crossbody bag. The perfect size for an everyday bag, there’s more than enough room below the deep zip guard design for your phone, keys, purse and make-up essentials, while there’s an additional interior with a zip pocket at the back for more valuables. The smooth goat-leather exterior is decorated with signature AllSaints metal hardware and teamed with a 100 per cent cotton twill lining. Come autumn, the patent rich-red finish will elevate your ensembles.

Buy now

AllSaints Adelaide Laertes maxi dress: £199, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

From leopard to zebra, animal print is firmly on the agenda for AW22. But AllSaints has always walked on the wild side with its prints and designs – including this sophisticated number. A maxi dress with a difference, the skirt of its Adelaide piece is cut into a billowy handkerchief hem with similar volume in the balloon long-sleeves.

The high-cut neck crosses over into a twisted neckline, while a triangular open back adds interest. Beyond the design details, the dress’s bold print solidifies its statement status. The dark purple and ecru leopard print design is decorated with rich-pink flowers that make the dress stand out from the pack.

Buy now

AllSaints Aleida tri blazer: £149, Allsaints.com and Aleida tri trousers: £99, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

Looking for a new suit set? AllSaints has got you covered with its Aleida dusty pink design. Available to buy separately but best styled together, the blazer and coordinating trousers go against the reigning trend for oversized and androgynous suits, instead opting for a slim-fitting and sleek design. The blazer is lightweight and body skimming (size up if you have a longer torso or want it oversized), with long sleeves, notch lapels and front pockets adding minimalist detailing. Layer over a white tank and pair with the matching tapered Aleida trousers.

Expertly tailored, the mid-rise slim trousers are just as lightweight as the blazer and cut into a slightly cropped length. There are two side pockets, two back pockets and an elasticated waistband for added comfort and practicality. Our only gripe is the trousers fall too short for taller women, but if you’re below 5’10, the tapered fit is a dream.

Buy now Blazer: £149, AllSaints.com

Buy now Trousers: £99, AllSaints.com

AllSaints Edbury leather quilted shoulder bag: £269, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

Searching for the perfect bag to take you from office to evening can be arduous – but this AllSaints holdall may just be the solution. Finished in sleek and on-trend quilted padding, the roomy shoulder bag is the perfect fit for your everyday work or day trip essentials. There was plenty of room for our own large laptop, as well as a book and make-up, with space left over for lunch.

Offering something a little different to your usual black work bag, the cement-grey finish with silver-tone hardware and a contrasting black strap is statement yet still neutral enough to be very wearable. Crafted from soft leather, we could instantly tell it was a bag to last, while the adjustable strap means you can adapt how you wear it day to day.

Buy now

