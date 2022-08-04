Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arriving just in time to line our wardrobes for the next heatwave, M&S’s latest coveted collaboration with designer label Ghost has landed – and it’s brimming with flattering floral dresses and ready-to-wear jumpsuits.

A favourite of Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby and Kate Moss, Nineties label Ghost is famed for its feminine occasion-wear pieces – so it’s no surprise that its on-going collaboration with high street-favourite Marks and Spencer is continuously met with acclaim.

Setting a precedent for every drop since, its first collection in 2020 was a sell-out success owing to the Ghost-inspired contemporary vintage pieces and dreamy, wearable dresses – all under the £100 mark.

The collaboration’s seventh drop once again takes inspiration from Ghost’s signature ditsy floral prints and feminine silhouettes. The easy-breezy eight-piece drop nails transitional dressing and, as always with M&S, the sizing is inclusive with each piece available in UK 6-20. And whereas the average Ghost dress can cost upwards of £130, each design in the high street collection costs just £69.

Much like previous M&S Ghost collaborations, we imagine it will fly off the hangers – here’s everything we’re shopping.

Read more:

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck shirred midi dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Finished in a rich blue and daisy floral print, this shirred midi dress embodies the sartorial feel of the collaboration. Very wearable with its midi-length skirt, v-neckline and short sleeves, the timeless piece is awarded detailing with the tie cuffs, waist-defining shirring and tie back. Team yours with clogs and a basket bag for a vintage-inspired summer look.



M&S X Ghost floral round neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Helping you nail office dressing this summer, the sophisticated silhouette of M&S and Ghost’s floral tea dresses owes to the round neck, subtly frilled sleeves and midi-length. Decorated with a green-hued, pink and yellow floral motif, it’s the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for balmy days or team with tights and boots in the winter.



M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

The collection’s brightly coloured floral tea dress is perfect for dopamine dressing this summer. Vibrantly finished in a yellow, blue, orange pink and green-hued floral design, the midi boasts a wrap v-neckline, waist skimming empire line and short angel sleeves that contrast the fitted silhouette.



M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Finished in a pink and red floral print, this midi tea dress is just made for picnics. The elbow-length elasticated sleeves and v-neckline emphasise the empire waist in the floaty piece, while the mid-length skirt lends it to occasion dressing.



M&S X Ghost ditsy floral wrap jumpsuit: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

We love the vintage feel of this ditsy jumpsuit, owing to the wrap silhouette, smart collar and matching fabric collar that cinches the one-piece in at the waist. Coming in a summer-ready bright green and white floral print, the maxi-length is a flattering touch. Whether layered under a trench in autumn or paired with Birkenstocks during the warmer months, it’s a wardrobe staple.



M&S X Ghost floral v-neck mini tea dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

With micro hems firmly on the sartorial agenda this year, the pairing hasn’t neglected to include a mini dress in its new drop. Cut into the signature Ghost tea dress style, the piece boasts a flattering v-neckline, slightly frilled short sleeves and waist-defining shirring with clusters of flowers decorating the dress.



