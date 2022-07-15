Kate Moss is the face of Zara’s new 90s-inspired party-ready range

If we were in need of even more evidence that the Nineties is officially back, then famed British fashion photographer David Sims photographing the decade’s It-girl, Kate Moss, for Zara’s latest party-ready limited-edition range would be it.

The 37-piece strong collection of clothes, shoes and accessories is inspired by Parisienne nights and night-time soirees – and it practically oozes martini-fuelled glamour, being the brainchild of a partnership between Zara and the former Vogue France editor, Emmanuelle Alt.

Divided into two drops, the first capsule is called “Into The Night” and sees Kate Moss dashing out of taxis in monochrome floor-length frocks, caught in the rain in an encrusted long-sleeved white mini and at a smokey late-night bar in a rhinestone haltnerneck dress.

This season’s trend for dopamine-dressing is no where to be seen, with the capsule closet dominated by black with lashings of silver and white.

From a fuscia bustier top and metallic asymmetrical mini, to Carrie Bradshaw-esque heeled sandals and sweeping v-neck maxis, the Nineties-inspired collection has everything you need for your next night out – just hand us the martini.

Zara draped rhinestone dress: £89.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

No wardrobe is complete without an LBD and the Nineties touches to this black mini make this one a statement option. A rhinestone halterneck and cowl neckline flow into an open and draped back, while a front knot and pleats give it an on-trend ruched look. Take a note from Kate Moss and team yours with understated hoop earrings to let the dress take centrestage.

Zara camisole dress: £99.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

Slip dresses are one of the most wearable styles in the Nineties comeback– and this metallic number embodies the glitz of Zara’s new range. The cascading design boasts a flattering deep v neck, spaghetti straps, a floor-length fit and an open back, helping make it a true wardrobe classic.

Zara long belted dress: £169, Zara.com

(Zara)

This flowing, floor-length maxi is given structure with the billowing long sleeves and contrasting cuffs, shoulder pads, and tied beaded belt with tassel trims. Ideal for late-night summer soirees or holiday dressing, pair with heeled sandals for instant-glamour. For a more monochrome look, the dress also comes in black (£169, Zara.com).

Zara asymmetric dress: £79.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

We’re aware it’s only July and it’s far too soon to be talking about New Years Eve, but this metallic mini is practically made for it. The one-shoulder neckline is bang on trend while the ruched and pleated detailing is also high on the agenda this season (thank you, Love Island). A matching tied belt is a flattering touch that helps cinch the piece in.

Zara bustier top: £89.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Giving the range its singular dose of colour, this bustier top comes in a sultry fuscia pink hue. Boasting a straight-cut open shoulder neckline and flattering v-neck opening, there’s the added glamorous detailing of a metallic rhinestone brooch and aystmmetric ruffled hem. If you prefer, the piece also comes in monochrome (£89.99, Zara.com).

Zara rhinestone necklace: £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The Kate Moss-faced collection doesn’t neglect accessories and this rhinestone necklace is begging for a place in your jewellery box. With three layers, the statement piece is best teamed with a simple low cut top and it features a clip-on closure.

(Zara)

These understated heeled sandals are ideal for summer evenings. The simple design is awarded texturing with the braided-fabric strap while theres a latex foam insole for greater comfort. Channel Kate Moss and team yours with a slinky slip for your next night-out.

