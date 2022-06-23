Love Island is on the telly, the sun is (sometimes) shining and sunscreen is lining the shelves in the supermarkets, which can only mean one thing: summer’s here! And, right on cue, straw bags are back as the ultimate warm-weather accessory.

While the natural-based bags have been around in some variety for centuries – think wicker baskets or woven straw holdalls for fruit and veg – the trend really came into its own as a fashion piece in the 1950s, with Jane Birkin propelling it further, carrying a wicker basket in the Sixties.

This year, we’ve seen luxury brands – from Celine and Chloe to Loewe and Saint Laurent – bring out runway-ready options, and who could forget the famous Prada option that continues to take over Instagram?

Luckily, when it comes to what’s been dubbed as the essential bag of the summer, the high street has hundreds of great options, bringing back the trend for yet another year of bohemian basket-bag madness. From Anthropologie’s extra-large beach bag to a classic crossbody from & Other Stories, there are plenty of options to choose from to perfectly compliment that summer dress, jeans, wedding guest outfit and more.

So, we’ve been testing bags in all shapes and sizes to find the best straw or raffia bag options to use from days at the beach to sundowners at the bar and everything in between, no matter what your style.

How we tested

The first thing we looked for when finding the best straw bags was design. It had to look great, of course, but it also needed to be comfortable to wear, sturdy enough to hold all of the essentials, and have none of those pesky straw fibres sticking out.

Typically, a lot of straw bags are open-top, meaning they’re not the safest for carrying belongings in crowded cities, so do bear that in mind when deciding which one to opt for. We found a few bags that did close with zips or drawstrings, or had an inner pouch for safety, which earned them extra points.

So, using each bag in our round-up for a whole day of food shopping, picnicking, daily errands and even taking one all the way to Ibiza, we put them through their paces, testing what they could hold, how easy they were to carry and what scenario they would be best for.

The best straw bags for 2022 are:

Best overall – M&S straw tote bag: £25, Marksandspencer.com

Best cross-body straw bag – Ted Baker Appita appleseed embroidered straw bucket bag: £90, Tedbaker.com

– Ted Baker Appita appleseed embroidered straw bucket bag: £90, Tedbaker.com Best large straw bag – Anthropologie basket tote bag: £50, Anthropologie.com

Best budget buy – Studio multicoloured straw clutch bag: £10, Studio.co.uk

– Studio multicoloured straw clutch bag: £10, Studio.co.uk Best straw clutch bag – & Other Stories straw crossbody half moon bag: £45, Stories.com

Best personalised straw bag – Bonita the 3 stripe basket: £80, Boutiquebonita.com

– Bonita the 3 stripe basket: £80, Boutiquebonita.com Best colourful straw bag – Boden soft straw bag multi stripe: £70, Johnlewis.com

Best small straw bag – Jigsaw Chiltern straw bag: £120, Jigsaw-online.com

– Jigsaw Chiltern straw bag: £120, Jigsaw-online.com Best designer dupe – Next paper straw shoulder bag: £26, Next.co.uk

Best boho straw bag – Bonita the bohemian bag: £50, Boutiquebonita.com

– Bonita the bohemian bag: £50, Boutiquebonita.com Best straw bag for evenings – Boden hand held basket bag: £52.50, Boden.co.uk

Best embellished straw bag – Monsoon lemon embellished straw cross-body bag: £45, Monsoon.co.uk