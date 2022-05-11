Among the on-trend bags to reach It-girl status in the tastemaking crowd, few are as affordable as JW Pei’s ​​Y2K-inspired miniature hobos (£89, Jwpei.co.uk).

Adorned by everyone from Emily Ratakowski and Megan Fox, to Gigi Hadid and Iran Shayk, the bags are not only within budget, but come with A-lister approval. And better still, you can now save up to 30 per cent on the luxury vegan brand at Amazon.

With their compact size, distinctive ruched detailing and sustainable stamp (they’re made from vegan leather, recycled nylon and fabric made with recycled plastic bottles), it’s no surprise that the LA-based brand have become such a staple of the fashion pack. And whether you opt for yellow like Gigi, orange like Emily, or black like Megan, you’re spoilt for choice with the 14 statement colour options.

As one of our favourite vegan bag brands, we can assure you that the miniature bag lives up to the hype with our reviewer saying that they are “beyond obsessed with the dreamily daring” designs.

Right now, nine of the bags are reduced by at least 15 per cent – meaning there’s no better time to invest in your new summer statement bag.

JW Pei women’s Gabbi ruched hobo handbag, black: Was £89, now £63.50, Amazon.co.uk

You’ll enjoy the largest saving if you pick up the minimalist and sleek black colourway of the Gabbi bag. The safest and most easily styled of the hobo bag range, it boasts an on-trend ruched handle and snap magnetic closure, with its outer crafted from vegan leather and its inner lining from faux suede.

There’s also a patch pocket for added practicality. In our review of the bag, our writer praised it as “sturdy but supple and buttery smooth.”

If the black isn’t for you, add a splash of colour to your summer ensemble with the dopamine-heavy yellow (£67.25, Amazon.co.uk), lavender-hued lilac (£70.89, Amazon.co.uk) or emerald green (£75.64, Amazon.co.uk) designs – all of which are also on sale.

And for those after some more classic arm-candy, the brown (£75.64, Amazon.co.uk) and beige (£66.90, Amazon.co.uk) are timeless choices.

