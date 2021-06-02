From budget-friendly beauty to secret outlet stores with unrivalled deals, Amazon is often the first port of call for online shoppers looking for affordability and ease.

And, while home appliances, kids’ toys and headphones are bestsellers across the site, Amazon may not seem like the most obvious choice for jewellery.

But this has started to change, with the online retailer expanding its fashion collections and recently starting to host big-name labels that are attracting five-star ratings across the site.

First, it launched Amazon Wardrobe, a service that allows you to “try before you buy” and order up to six items with no initial charge and delivery cost. Since then, the site has announced its new Local Label Hub for smaller fashion labels and independent brands – meaning its accessories catalogue is expected to grow further.

Though heavy weights Swarovski and Pandora are among the site’s bestsellers, Amazon has also been helping boost the profile of smaller labels including Pavoi and MiaBella.

From dainty bracelets to stacking rings for everyday wear or pendant necklaces to take you into the evening, here’s our pick of the most accessible and high-quality jewellery pieces to fill your online basket with.

This is our pick of Amazon’s bestselling jewellery for 2021:

Rachel Jackson women's sterling silver never complain/never explain spinning necklace Best: Overall A recent addition to Amazon's catalogue, you can now shop Rachel Jackson's personalised, designer jewellery collections that include initial pieces, birthstone necklaces and hoop earrings. A statement piece that will elevate the simplest of outfits, this Rachel Jackson necklace boasts quirky detailing with the words "never complain" on one side and "never explain" on the other – a quote synonymous with the always chic Kate Moss. The lightweight spinning pendant is reversible and measures 2cm with its striking shine owing to the 22 carat gold plated sterling silver. Swarovski women's symbolic evil eye pendant Best: For making a statement A bestseller on the site, this pendant is part of Swarovski's symbolic "evil eye" collection that promises to add a touch of mysticism to your look. The gold-toned chain is given detailing with encrusted blue gems while the blue, black and clear crystal eye motif is layered for a nice effect over rose gold-plated metal. A big, bold accessory that can add the final flourish to your outfit, we suggest pairing the necklace with a minimalist outfit to let it do all the talking. Swarovski women's infinity heart bracelet Best: Gift for someone Everyone remembers their first piece of fine jewellery and this rhodium-plated bracelet will make the perfect gift. The simple silver chain features nice detailing with an infinity motif and white crystal stoned heart. Lightweight to wear and a delicate way to dress up your arm, the infinity design is classic and timeless. Pavoi 14K gold plated swarovski crystal solitaire necklace Best: Evening necklace Racking up nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, this necklace from independent brand Pavoi doesn't sacrifice any quality for its bargain price. The eye-catching swarovski crystal complete in a 14 karat gold plated setting refracts the light nicely and contrasts the dainty rose gold choker chain. Perfect for taking you from daytime to evening, the necklace works just as well as a layering piece as it does worn alone, while the simple clasp leaves plenty of room for adjustment. Accessorize geo stacking ring set with recycled metal gold-tone Best: Budget buy As part of Amazon's expanding jewellery collection, you can now shop everything from gold hoop earrings to pendant necklaces from high street stalwart Accessorize on the site. A steal at just £8, this set boasts six chunky style rings that are designed for stacking. Gold toned and with a geo print theme, they're lightweight to wear and understated – making them great for everyday use. The bonus? The set is from the label's sustainable collection and crafted from recycled metal. The rings are only available in one size and all have a width of 2cm. Pavoi 14K gold plated sterling silver hoops Best: Pair of everyday hoops Another bestseller on Amazon, these simple yet refined hoops have amounted more than 5000 five-star ratings – and we can see why. Perfect for everyday wear, the Pavoi white gold earrings are plated in rhodium for a long-lasting finish that looks far more designer than its £13 price tag suggests, while the fastening mechanism make the earrings easy to put in and take out. Everyone needs a pair of simple hoops that can take you from day to evening and these fit the bill well.

