Winter has its downfalls, but the season’s sartorial offerings are not one of them. From statement chunky boots to cosy knits, cashmere and duvet coats, the season for bundling up well and truly delivers on the fashion front.

And central to layering is a scarf – ideal for adding the final flourish to your winter ensemble. Gone are the days where scarfs were a mere practical necessity, now the right one can be a style asset.

From oversized and blanket designs to crochet, wool and cashmere pieces, a good scarf can be a cold-weather game changer.

Whether you’re looking for a new winter wardrobe staple for 2022, a quick fashion fix or want to expand your ever-growing scarf arsenal, there are plenty of options on offer.

How we tested

From mohair blends and thick, woollen designs, to the perfect alternative for that Acne Studios scarf, we went on many a winter walk to assess warmth, comfort, weight, style and value for money.

Read more:

The best women’s scarfs for 2022 are:

Arctic Fox & Co the Reykijavik scarf Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 This sustainably crafted scarf from Arctic Fox & Co is an instant winter staple. Thick, cosy and warming, it's bulky enough to bundle up in but still feels lightweight to wear. We love the winter tonals in the colour block design that help make it a real statement piece while the polyester blend is pleasingly soft. It gets extra love from us for being sustainable; all the scarves from the Reykjavik collection are made from dead stock yarm and fabric destined for the landfill. If you're looking for an affordable piece that rivals the more than £200 Acne Studio scarves, you can't go wrong. The wool-blend fabric creates a cosy and cocooning finish while the sheer size of it blurs the line between blanket and scarf, without feeling too heavy. Twisted fringe hems add the final flourish and we love the winter tones of the ombre design that help add some texture to your cold-weather ensemble. Though pricey, it's a scarf that will see you through many a winter. Our only qualm was that it felt slightly scratchy toward the end of a long period of wearing it, but, considering its cost, this is a small price to pay. Buy now £ 29.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jigsaw woodland knit scarf Best: Printed scarf Rating: 9/10 Make your scarf the focal point of your outfit with this Jigsaw piece. The printed scarf boasts a woodland print designed by artist Janet Lance Hughes, inspired by folklore with the black print set on a cream background. Crafted from lambswool, the mid to heavyweight scarf is super soft and not at all scratchy to wear. Considerably lighter than some of the wool-based scarves we tried, the Jigsaw piece will see you through the autumn and spring months, too. And if you're looking to buy, there's no better time as you can save 40 per cent right now. Boasting a blue and brown checkerboard print that's bang on trend, the statement scarf works best when paired with a plain coat and neutral outfit. At £18, it may not be an investment piece but it's certainly a style asset. Buy now £ 15 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weekday rei scarf Best: Black scarf Rating: 7/10 Those craving simplicity in their winter-wear can't go wrong with a black scarf. This Weekday offering is in a classic style and crafted from 100 per cent wool while the monochrome design is given detailing with the fringe hem. You can team it with just about anything in your wardrobe and it'll keep your neck warm without taking too much attention away from the outfit underneath. It's worth noting though that as it's made from wool, it's slightly rougher to wear than wool blends and cashmere. Buy now £ 35 , Weekday.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss adastra fringed cashmere scarf, mushroom Best: Cashmere scarf Rating: 8/10 This Reiss scarf is pure luxury with its cashmere fabrication. Coming in a wintery mushroom colourway, the subtle fringing detail on the hem adds a nice touch. Its length and thickness make it a worthy choice for winter but it's breathable enough to get your fix in spring and autumn too. Chic, minimalist and timeless, if you're looking to invest in a scarf that will serve you for many winters to come, head to Reiss.

