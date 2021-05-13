9 best women’s knitted jumpers that will keep you warm this winter

Autumn has officially arrived, and with it comes navigating the British weather. While thankfully we’re no strangers to wrapping up warm and preparing for the colder climes to come, it can still come as a bit of a surprise after months of throw-on-and-go dresses.

As short, grey days, and long cold evenings loom, there’s no better way to cheer up your wardrobe, and yourself, than by investing in this season’s elevated knitwear trend.

On the catwalk, designers were doing away with the old age assumption that knitwear is the dullest item in your wardrobe, and instead, showing how sweaters can be paired with anything from your favourite denim to your after-dark numbers.

At Isabel Marant and Akris, we saw slouchy knits with a hint of the Eighties thanks to the broad shoulder cut. While Prada made a compelling case for off-duty knits by pairing a simple crew neck sweater with tapered silk trousers – sign us up. With so much on offer, it can be difficult to find the perfect knitted jumper.

But, as we continue to spend more time at home this year, many of us are prioritising comfort, so this was a key priority when it came to us choosing our top picks.

In our opinion, the perfect knitted jumper also needs to have hug-like qualities, be cosy and keep you toasty as temperatures drop, and thanks to the autumn/winter catwalk, they’re seriously stylish, too.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

New Look black boxy roll neck jumper Nothing screams autumn/winter like an oversized black knit, and this New Look number does the job, and some. The roll neck comes in close, which means no cold air gets caught in, and it’s comfortable and cosy – exactly how a great knit should be. We were pleasantly surprised at just how soft it was, especially given the affordable price point. We opted to size up, and suggest you’d do the same. Buy now £ 19.99 , New Look {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} nu-in half zip cable jumper A fairly new brand, nu-in was founded in 2019 with the desire to create sustainable clothing that is both fashion-forward and affordable – something that isn’t often ubiquitous. This brand promises big things, but it delivers. You’ll likely have seen half zip jumpers everywhere, and this is an affordable way to tap into the trend. Despite being made from 100 per cent recycled materials (50 per cent cotton and 50 per cent polyester), it’s cosy and comfortable and the perfect addition to any wardrobe. These do go in and out of stock quickly, so snap it up. Buy now £ 47 , nu-in {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss Eve wool cashmere blend roll neck jumper There’s nothing quite like a roll neck, oversized jumper to give you ultimate hug-like feels – and this is exactly where this one excels. Made from a cashmere (10 per cent) and wool (90 per cent) blend, it’s soft, without being itchy (a common problem with knitwear), and undeniably warm. The slitted sides make it easy to French tuck into jeans, but, equally, it’d elevate a pair of relaxed joggers for a day of WFH. Our 5ft 6in tester found the sleeves shorter than expected, so if you’re tall, it might be worth sizing up. Depending on the area your wardrobe is lacking, it also comes in camel and pale blue. This is a hand wash only affair. Buy now £ 145 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ernest Leoty Eloise V-neck jumper Parisian activewear brand has branched out for autumn and winter, and we’re here for it. This merino wool (55 per cent) and cashmere (45 per cent) blend jumper is a dream to wear. It feels lightweight, yet warm, and the V-neck, and dropped shoulders make for a flattering fit. Owing to the fabric, you’ll have to hand wash this one – but it’s totally worth it. Buy now £ 250 , Ernest Leoty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Topshop rib sleeve jumper in neutral The simplicity of this jumper makes it a standout, plus it nails the neutrals trend, making it a must-have layer for autumn and winter, but it will equally see you through the chilly summer evenings too – nothing’s better than versatility. We’d advise sizing up for a cosier fit; we’re sure this will feel like a warm hug on a cold winter’s day. Buy now £ 32 , Asos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} & Other Stories mock neck sweater We were instantly impressed with this straight fit knitted sweater. It’s slightly cropped, so we’d advise sizing up for a more relaxed look, and we have no qualms in suggesting it’ll go with just about everything in your wardrobe. With a range of colours available, there’s something there to suit all tastes. Wash on a gentle cycle to keep this looking fresh. Buy now £ 35 , & Other Stories {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} nu-in seam detail crew neck jumper Thanks to the high-quality of the fabric and stitching, this felt and looked far more expensive than the price tag. Owing to the cut, it looks as though it’s been tucked in, making it slightly cropped in length – but we wore this over a midi dress, as well as layered on top of a white shirt, both looked great, which proves its versatility. Buy now £ 38 , nu-in {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sézane Micky jumper French brand Sézane is home to some of the best knitwear we’ve seen, and this offering is no exception. It's undeniable softness, oversized (read snuggly) cut, and button-down collar, there’s nothing else we’d want to be wearing to welcome the colder days in with. Arriving in recyclable packaging that is sprayed with a beautiful scent we wish we could bottle up. Everything about this is perfection. Buy now £ 105 , Sézane {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M rib-knit slipover It’s likely your Instagram feed has been dotted with this style of sweater, because knitted vests are big this season. On the catwalk we saw a variety – including offerings from Isabel Marant and Dior, and now high-street brands have thankfully jumped on the trend too. H&M’s V-neck cut option is the best we’ve tried. It does run large, so we’d advise sizing down. Wear over a puffed sleeve shirt and jeans or layered over a dress, or wear with nothing underneath on warmer autumnal days – a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Sign up for stock notifications, or find it in store – this is a worthwhile purchase this season. Buy now £ 17.99 , H&M {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Women’s knitted jumpers Choosing the best knitted jumper within a selection of stand-outs is not an easy task. But, for something affordable, yet cosy and warm, New Look’s boxy roll neck jumper stood out. Nu-in deserves a special mention too, it’s knitwear offering is superb and sustainable, and we particularly loved the half-zip cable knit jumper (almost as much as we appreciated its eco-credentials). Tap into the autumn/winter leather trend with the best clothing pieces to wear this season

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.