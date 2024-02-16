The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This one trend is topping London Fashion Week’s street style
Red tights are the accessory worn all over the front row
London Fashion Week is finally here, with a whole host of journalists, photographers and influencers flocking to the city to see designers showcase their autumn/winter 24 collections. From Burberry to Bora Aksu, Edward Crutchley to Emilia Wickstead, there are plenty of designers due to display their latest collections, many of which we’ll be covering from the front row and behind the stage, via our social media accounts.
But alongside the key trends we’re expecting to spot across the runways, there’s plenty of inspiration to be taken from street style, too. After all, some of the most fashionable people from across the globe all don their best outfits to attend these shows.
Despite only being the second official day in the London Fashion Week schedule, we think we’ve already spotted a key styling moment: red tights.
Swapping black, grey and even skin-tone tights for this bright, bold option, several fashionable faces stepped out wearing the eye-catching style to the Masha Popova, Bora Aksu and Edward Crutchley shows. While many a fashion week outfit will hail from luxury labels, often costing a considerable amount of money, spotting a styling trend that’s both affordable and slots into our already existing wardrobe is a definite plus point.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best red tight looks we’ve seen so far, and where we’d suggest you purchase a pair.
Read more: London Fashion Week turns 40, but what makes it so special?
How to style red tights
Taking inspiration from the front row, red tights can be paired with a wide range of outfits. Midi skirts, such as Jigsaw’s frayed denim midi skirt (£95, Jigsaw-online.com) work well for those wanting to gently step into the red tight trend, showing only a flash of colour at the ankle. Mini dresses, such as Reformation’s Jessi linen dress (£128, Reformation.com) let red tights have more of a moment, while a colour-clashing kilt or checked skirt, such as & Other Stories’ A-line mini option (£75, Stories.com) will emphasise red tights even more.
Red tights to buy now
Calzedonia 50 denier total comfort soft touch tights: £7.99, Calzedonia.com
Calzedonia is a great place to head for all hosiery needs, so, we aren’t surprised to see a red pair in the mix. Coming in at less than £10, they’re an affordable option for those looking to trial the trend. Plus, they’re said to be made from soft-touch microfibre with a comfortable waistband, too.
Swedish Stockings Olivia premium tights: £30, Swedishstockings.com
If you’re after a more expensive option, this Swedish Stockings pair is sure to fit the bill. Semi-opaque, you’ll see slight skin through them. Plus, they’re a more planet-friendly pick, as they’re made from recycled yarn.
Everswe women 80 den soft opaque tights: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking for a more affordable find to test out the trend, Amazon will always be one of the best places to look. Case in point: these Everswe tights come in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, so there should be no more faffing about with stretching to make your tights fit.
Next knitted tights: £10, Next.co.uk
Of course, red can come in many shades, so if you aren’t quite sold on the bright, bold colour options as shown in the street style snaps, a deeper, darker shade could still be on the cards. These berry red knitted tights from Next add extra detail with a patterned design but they aren’t quite as eye-catching in terms of colour.
Out From Under statement tights: £10, Urbanoutfitters.com
Urban Outfitters is always one of the first retailers to start stocking key trend pieces, and it seems red tights are no exception. This pair are sure to elevate any outfit, while pale pink and white options are also available.
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on fashion and more, try the links below:
Want more Fashion Week content? Here’s how Copenhagen became a fashion capital