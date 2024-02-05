Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has now come to an end, with four days of fashion shows, industry events and chic Scandi street style offering a sneak peek at what trends we can expect for autumn/winter 2024.

From long-standing designers such as Stine Goya and Rotate to new talent such as Nicklas Skovgaard, Alectra Rothschild and Rolf Ekroth, the show schedule was certainly full, with a whole host of brands showcasing their upcoming collections on various runways across Copenhagen.

But while each designer exercised their own creativity, seamlessly showing their signature style for the cold-weather season, a handful of key trends came through. Metallic moments with silver and gold brooches, buttons and belt loops accentuated a large number of looks. Denim formed the bases of a whole host of outfits, showing the sturdy material is still a fashion fan favourite, and opaque fabrics were swapped for see-through styles, offering a subtly sexy twist to skirts, shirts and dresses.

Below, we’ve rounded up the six top trends we spotted, so you can start adding them to your wardrobe, and keep an eye out for upcoming styles as they start seeping into the high street.

One of the biggest plus points about CPHFW is the brands are noticeably more affordable than most other fashion weeks, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for many of us to snap up a real runway look as well. We’ve even compiled a handy guide to help you steal the exact Scandi style.

Metallic moments

(Skall Studio/Aeron/Saks Potts)

Pinterest predicted hot metallics would become a key moment in this year’s trends, and the social media platform certainly wasn’t wrong. Coming through in the form of brooches, buttons, jewellery and shoes, gold and silver accents elevated everyday outfits in an incredibly simple way. A whole host of designers, from Saks Potts to Skall Studio added their signature spin to metallics, showing there are countless ways to weave the trend into our wardrobes.

Double, triple, quadruple denim

(Skall Studio/Marimekko/Stine Goya/The Independent)

Denim lovers, rejoice, as the fail-safe fabric isn’t going anywhere next season, with shirts, skirts, jeans and much more being made from durable denim. Taking the trend to a more fashionable focus point and stepping away from staple skinny jeans, Danish designers loaded up on the look by creating full outfits out of the fabric. Think wide-leg jeans and denim midi skirts styled with jackets, shirts and even shoes of the same fabric.

Head-to-toe tonal

(Forza Collective/Gestuz/Baum und Pferdgarten)

Incorporating colour into our wardrobes isn’t always the easiest of tasks, especially when considering famous yet outdated fashion faux pas such as never mixing black and blue. So, picking a shade and sticking to it could be the simple solution. While pink was a popular pick with the likes of Forza Collective and Baum und Pferdgarten, vibrant reds, blues and whites were also spotted across the Scandi runway.

Beautiful beading

(Rotate/Remain/Gestuz)

Not so long ago, it was loud logos that signalled the luxury elements of our wardrobes. We then moved over to borecore, aka quiet luxury, with muted colour palettes and chic silhouettes. Now designers have brought us beading to elevate styles for special occasions. Softly stepping into the trend, Remain sent a sheer silver beaded shirt and skirt co-ord down the runway; Rotate offered an almost regal approach with floral embroidered beading brightening up a classic coat; and Gestuz added a more dynamic design approach to denim, covering a co-ord with strings of black beads.

Playful pinstripes

(Stine Goya/Baum und Pferdgarten/Gestuz)

For more formal outfits, whether it be for work or special occasions, stripes can make quite the style statement. Often spotted on blazers and suits, the simple pattern can perk up staple wardrobe pieces, putting the focus back on the shape. Stine Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten and Gestuz were just a handful of designers that sent stripes down the runway, sticking to classic colours of navy, white and black.

See-through selections

(Baum und Pferdgarten/Rotate/Gestuz/The Independent)

While Danish designers are famous for focusing on wearable fashion finds, they are anything but boring. This season, we saw brands switch out predictable fabric picks for more statement-making materials, and sheer styles were right up there. Baum und Pferdgarten, Rotate, and Gestuz were just a handful of designers who sent see-through dresses and skirts down the runway, layered over trousers and under jackets for a more functional fashion statement. Although, we imagine most of us will layer up a little more, with leggings, jeans and vest tops all acting as trusty base layers.

