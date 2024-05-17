Pandora’s new collection is unlike anything we’ve seen from the brand

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pandora is one of the world’s most popular jewellery brands – famed for its charm bracelets, collab collections and lab-grown diamond range. Although, the newest line from the jewellery giant is a little different to what we’ve seen before.

Named essence, the launch focuses on more fashion-forward pieces, increasing the brand’s gold-tone offering while also playing with pearls and more modern designs. Think thin asymmetrical rings, clashes of silver and gold colourways and more sculptural, sophisticated shapes.

According to the brand, “it represents the freedom to embrace natural forms and fluid lines in everyday style,” and these dainty jewellery pieces are sure to work their way into many people’s everyday rotation. Plus, they’re made from sterling silver and 14-karat gold plating, to give them a more luxurious look as well, with prices starting at £35.

Just keep scrolling to see our fashion editor-approved list of the top items to shop from the new collection.

Pandora essence treated freshwater cultured pearl and organically shaped double band ring: £115, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

The new collection certainly veers towards more minimalist designs, so this ring is one of the most maximalist pieces you’ll find in the essence range. Combining cubic zirconia and cultured pearls on a double band ring, it leans into a Baroque style while still creating a more modern feel.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically V-shaped open hoop earrings: £80, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

These asymmetrical earrings look much more expensive than their Pandora price tag. Crafted from sterling silver, they’re sure to be high quality while the butterfly backs make them incredibly easy to take on and off. You can opt to wear them alone or if you have plenty of ear piercings, stack them with both gold and silver styles to make more of a statement.

Buy now

Pandora essence treated freshwater cultured pearls T-bar collier necklace: £250, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

Pearls make up a large proportion of the new Pandora essence collection and this simple strand is certainly chic. Complete with a gold-plated T-bar clasp, the single strand is sure to elevate any outfit, whether worn alone or layered with your favourite current collection of gold and silver chains.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically shaped 42 mm open hoop earrings: £115, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

Gold hoops are a great item of jewellery to have on hand as they instantly and effortlessly elevate a whole host of outfits. This pair is sure to be a great go-to for days when you want to make a small style statement yet aren’t so overpowering that you can only keep them for special occasions. Plus they’re plated with 14-karat gold to keep them looking nice and shiny for years to come.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically shaped circle and treated freshwater cultured pearls stud earrings: £70, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

Silver jewellery lovers, rejoice, as there’s still a handful of items for you in the new essence collection. These earrings are just one example, crafted from sterling silver and cultured pearls and bent into a circular shape. Perfect for both special occasions and everyday wear, we’re sure plenty of people will be adding these to their baskets.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically shaped broad open bangle: £250, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

A gold bangle may not be the most exciting new jewellery buy but it’s definitely one you can wear every day, especially through the summer season for a beachy vibe. This softly battered option is full of character and incredibly easy to put on and take off thanks to the open back.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically shaped circle and baroque treated freshwater cultured pearls drop earrings: £115, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

A definite statement piece, these cultured pearl drop earrings are sure to make both a standout special occasion set and a great gift. Hanging just around jaw length, they’re sure to be immediately eye-catching while the gold glints in the sunlight. Plus, with butterfly backs, they’re incredibly easy to put in and out without any pinching of snap-on backs.

Buy now

Pandora essence organically shaped band ring: £35, Pandora.net

( Pandora )

This sterling silver ring is the most simplistic option in the entire collection, making it the perfect pick for minimalist jewellery lovers. In an asymmetrical shape, it’s sure to add interest to your current ring stack and will pair perfectly with all shades of metal. Or, equally, wear it alone for a very small style statement.

Buy now

