I’m a fashion writer and this is where I get tights that don’t rip or ladder

We’ve all been there: you’ve decided on an outfit and added the final touches to your make-up, only to leave the house with your tights ripping within minutes. It’s too late to turn back, and your carefully curated look is spoilt by ladders that only seem to get longer throughout the day – it’s an annoyance most women feel throughout the winter months.

Ripped tights from Primark were a right of passage at university and a signature of my girls group on a student nights out. But while you can get away with it in the messiness of your early 20’s, it’s less appealing when you’re nearing 30-years-old with ladders in the office.

After the embarrassment of a ladder down my leg at a fancy press event, I challenged myself with finding the perfect pair of resistant and reliable tights. For context, my preference is low-denier (between 15-30), which create a flattering opaque look but provide enough coverage to defend against the winter chill.

My first step? I finally stopped shopping at Primark (sorry, Primark). While they’ve definitely become dearer since my university years, the retailer’s tights still cost just £4 – a price I was reluctant to depart with. Offering similar affordability, I tried H&M’s £5.99 two-pack of 20 denier tights (Hm.com), which survived one wear before ripping on the second. Onto the next.

M&S has long been a favourite on the high street for lingerie and hosiery, so I also purchased a three pack of its 15 denier tights. Setting you back £10 (Marksandspencer.com), each pair of tights served me well for multiple wears. But, considering the pleasingly purse-friendly price, I wasn’t overly surprised when one pair ripped after around two months.

Realising it was time to depart with a bit more cash to get the long-lasting quality I wanted, I tried the beloved Italian label Calzedonia. Shoppers of the brand are in esteemed company. The likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner (who is an ambassador), Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid and Julia Roberts are all among its fans. One pair of 30 denier tights will set you back £9, with lower deniers costing around £15.99, but I couldn’t argue with the A-lister endorsement. Here’s my verdict.

Calzedonia 30 denier tights: £9.99, Calzedonia.com

open image in gallery ( Calzedonia )

Calzedonia’s bestselling 30 denier tights are made from a soft microfibre material. Unlike cheaper pairs of tights, the hosier doesn’t feel as delicate and flimsy when pulling them on (it’s usually touch and go with my long manicure). The design features a comfortable cotton gusset, flat seams for a seamless finish and an extra tough waist band that helps sculpt your figure, à la shape wear. Thanks to the smooth and matte finish, the tights don’t snag or pull.

open image in gallery I’ve got both a black and red pair of the Calzedonia apparently indestructible tights ( Daisy Lester )

Available in eight finishes, including an on-trend chocolate brown and minimalist back, I’ve also been loving the red shade for Christmas parties. You might be able to get a pack of three or five for the same price as elsewhere, but the quality of Calzedonia’s pair are unrivaled and they wash well for continued use. Time will tell if they’re fully indestructible – but I’ve got high hopes.

