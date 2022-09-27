Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From a fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress and a pink gingham blouse, to an autumn-ready polka dot Rixo dress, Kate Middleton rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong.

And while many of her fashion-forward choices are designer or now sold out, the Duchess’s choice of earrings on a visit to Wales with Prince William today are still available to buy – and they’re just £79.

The queen of rewearing pieces, Kate Middleton only stepped out in the Spells of Love gold hoop earrings during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. In fact, she’s previously shown love for the Caerphilly-based brand’s hoops on two previous trips to Cardiff.

The earrings are a particularly fitting choice for the couple’s first visit to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the Queen’s recent death.

The Welsh jewellery label’s Alia hoops have also been spotted on Kendall Jenner with the pair boasting an 18 carat gold finish and a contemporary rectangular spin on the classic hoop. So, if you’re looking for a new addition to your jewellery arsenal, here’s how to pick up a pair for yourself.

Spells of Love Alia hoops: £79, Spellsoflove.co.uk

(Spells of Love )

Gold hoop earrings are a jewellery failsafe and this design from Spells of Love is a cool take on the traditional style. The handcrafted brass base pair come in a unique rectangular shape, complete with an 18 carat recycled gold-plated finish that is sure to dazzle.

Boasting a chunky design and 3mm thickness, the on-trend pair are perfect for occasion wear – adding the final flourish to your outfit.

While both Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner opted for the gold finish, the hoops are also available in a sleek silver (£79, Spellsoflove.co.uk) and subtle rose gold (£79, Spellsoflove.co.uk).

Owing to them being handmade, the earrings are available for pre-order and will take up to 10 weeks to produce. But for a piece of jewellery that already has a royal stamp of approval, they are well worth the wait.

