Anya Hindmarch is not your average designer. Whether it’s a Perello olives can clutch bag, Neurofen or ketchup keyring, Polo Mints leather pencil case or Rice Crispies tote bag, her eponymous label is all about making fashion fun.

Since launching in 1987, her most recognisable and important design hasn’t been a £2,000 handbag, but a £5 cotton canvas tote. In 2007, she launched the now-iconic “I Am Not a Plastic Bag” in Sainsbury’s – nearly 100,000 sold on launch day and the project led to the government’s decision to charge shoppers for plastic bags.

When Noughties-It girls Kiera Knightly and Sienna Miller stepped out with the supermarket tote, the fashion status of the “I Am Not a Plastic Bag” was sealed. Its impact was huge – with the number of plastic bag sold in the UK dropping from 10.6 billion to 6.1 billion.

From her playfully kitsch accessories to luxury signature collections (think smooth leather crossbody bags and suede shoulder bags), sustainability has continued to be at the heart of Hindmarch’s brand. In 2021, she launched the Universal Bag – a next-gen tote crafted from 100 per cent recycled materials and sold at Waitrose and Sainsburys.

But the problem of single-use plastic bags still persists. Between April 2024 and April 2025, 437 million single-use plastic bags were sold in UK retailers – a 7 per cent increase from the previous year. And so, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Universal Bag is officially back at two supermarkets this autumn.

Available at both Aldi for £9.99 and Ocado for £13, here’s everything you need to know about Anya Hindmarch’s latest installment of the “I Am Not a Plastic Bag” project.

Aldi x Anya Hindmarch universal bag Aldi x Anya Hindmarch’s universal bag arrived in stores last week. Slightly cheaper than Ocado’s bag, it costs £9.99 and is designed in the supermarket’s signature colors of navy, orange, red and white. Complete with a handy shoulder handle, it’s crafted from 100 per cent recycled plastic – fully certified under the Global Recycling Scheme (GRS) – and is made to be durable enough for your weekly shop. Anya Hindmarch’s googly eyes logo adds recognisable detail. £9 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary

Anya Hindmarch Universal Bag Designed in collaboration with Anya Hindmarch and the Solent Group – the sustainable company behind the 2021 bag – the Universal Bag is made from 100 per cent recycled and recyclable materials. Despite the significant impact of the first “I Am Not a Plastic Bag”, it seems there is still much progress to be made when it comes to tackling single-use plastic. The new bag is being launched with the tagline: “It’s desirable, durable, reusable, recycled and recyclable.” Launching for £13 at Ocado from the end of October, the materials used in the bag have been fully certified under the Global Recycling Scheme. The design is in-keeping with previous iterations, characterised by its roomy tote silhouette, purple-panelled straps and Hindmarch’s signature googly eyes motif inside a recycling logo. Unlike previous launches, the new Universal Bag will be available online-only – so you can pick one up with your weekly order. £13 from Ocado.com Prices may vary

