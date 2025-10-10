This is one of the most affordable designer bags you can own

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Longchamp le pliage tote is one of the most affordable designer bags you can buy. Crossing the generational divide, it’s one of those rare bags that Gen Z, millennials, and their mums are likely to own.

Now, the 30-year-old bag is enjoying another renaissance. Designed in 1993, it takes its name from the French word for “folding”; three simple folds reduce it to the size of a purse, perfect for storage. On top of that, the bag is also fully washable thanks to its nylon fabric.

Though popular on its launch, le pliage didn’t truly take off until the Noughties. A mainstay of Royals and the era’s It-girls, the bag was regularly seen on the arm of Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung.

Despite remaining a bestseller (it continued to be a regular sight in airports, on the commute and in the office), the le pilage fell out of favour. But with 60 million-plus views on TikTok and the Gen Z stamp of approval, Longchamp’s le pliage is officially back in vogue.

Achieving a preppy, quiet-luxury look without an eye-watering price tag to match (bags cost between £80 and £120), it’s no surprise that the Longchamp bag has won us over once more. If you’re looking for a new work bag or everyday tote, here’s my verdict on the Longchamp le pilage as a recent convert.

How we tested

First of all, I wanted to see how much I could pack in the Longchamp le pilage, to see if it’s the right investment for office days, travel and more. I also tested the bag’s folding design.

The le pilage folds away into a more compact silhouette ( Daisy Lester )

Considering spaciousness, comfort when carrying, durability and looks, I also examined how well it complemented my wardrobe when styling day to day. I opted for the paper canvas shade with tan leather straps and fastening. You could also choose to get it personalised (I got my initials on the tab) through the le pilage signature offering online.

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so can identify what makes a great accessory, keeping an eye out for comfortable materials. She knows the brands to turn to for high-quality designs while still keeping budget and value for money in mind.