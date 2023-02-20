Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serving up Hollywood glitz and glamour, a roster of stars stepped out for the annual British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) last night in London.

While the seminal First World War epic All Quiet on the Western Front took home an impressive seven awards (including best picture and best director), Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett won the coveted best actor and actress trophies for their respective performances in Elvis and Tar.

Beyond the prizes, the major talking point was (naturally) the attendees’ red carpet outfits. Stars that made the best-dressed list include Florence Pugh in a Nina Ricci gown; Anya Taylor-Joy in a custom Schiaparelli dress; Michelle Yeoh in a Dior suit and Cate Blanchett in a vintage Margiela dress. But it’s Kate Middleton’s choice of earrings that hogged the limelight.

(Getty Images)

Dressed in a reworked off-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that she debuted at the 2019 Baftas, the Princess of Wales paired it with long, black opera gloves. The elegant look was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings from none other than high-street favourite Zara.

Cut into a cascading style, the floral-shaped metal dangle earrings boast rhinestone applique and look far more expensive than their price tag. Costing just £17.99 (Zara.com), it’s no surprise the earrings are currently out of stock – but if you’re looking to get Kate’s occasion look for less, the high street is packed with similar styles from the likes of Oliver Bonas, Asos and more.

Oliver Bonas Polly flower and freshwater pearl drop earrings: £19.50, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

A steal at less than £20, this pair of Oliver Bonas earrings feature a golden flower centered by vintage-inspired freshwater pearls. Suspended from a brown resin gem, a stud back completes the design. The statement floral detailing is ideal for channelling Kate’s look.

& Other Stories rainbow rhinestone hanging earrings: £35, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

These earrings are anything but boring. The rainbow effect of the pink, sage, purple and blue hues and differently sized gems will elevate even the plainest of outfits, while the mismatched dangly silhouettes of each earring adds intrigue. We’re obsessed.

Kate Spade flora statement earrings: £94, Katespade.co.uk

(Kate Spade)

Costing just under £100, this decadent pair of Kate Spade earrings would make a luxe addition to your jewellery box. Featuring the same gold tone floral design and cascading shape as Kate Middleton’s earrings, the pearl detailing gives them a contemporary feel.

Mango heart earrings: £19.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Boasting a similar statement, cascading shape, Mango’s heart-shaped earrings are crafted from zinc with a bronze finish and metallic press-stud fastening. Perfect for elevating a simple outfit or accessorising your evening look, the dangly style is bang on trend.

