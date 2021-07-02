All the tennis greats have graced the Wimbledon courts over the years, with many putting their own spin on their tennis whites, including Andy Murray, who’s launched his very own eco-friendly tennis kit this year.

But, eagle-eyed fashionistas will know that the event is renowned for its courtside style, with A-listers descending on SW19 and serving up sartorial inspiration for many.

With the championship now fully underway, we’ve been looking out for those delivering when it comes to fashion. And of course, it was the Duchess of Cambridge’s first appearance on day five that really caught our eye.

Watching the men’s doubles on court 14, Kate wore a pleated polka dot skirt from Alessandra Rich – a nod to Diana as it was famously one of her favourite prints – with a blazer and white T-shirt. She completed the look with white shoes and a coordinating handbag. Nailing the smart-casual dress code, her look was polished yet laid back.

While not one of her most pocket-friendly outfits to date, we do have some good news for those wanting to recreate the look because her Mulberry handbag is currently in the sale, with more than £200 off. A true investment piece, if you’re looking for an accessory that will stand the test of time, now’s the time to buy. Read on for everything you need to know.

Mulberry small Amberley crossbody: Was £675, now £472, Mulberry.com

(Mulberry)

Avid followers of Kate Middleton’s style will know that she has just a handful of favourite brands when it comes to her handbag collection, and Mulberry is among them. For her first appearance at Wimbledon 2021, Kate coordinated a pair of white Jimmy Choo pointed Romy pumps (£450, Selfridges.com) with none other than this white Amberley crossbody.

When it comes to designer handbags, Mulberry really has positioned itself as the label to know for purchasing truly timeless investment pieces. This simple mini crossbody will withstand trends and is as versatile as it gets. The white colourway is perfect for summer too. We love it, so thanks for the tip-off Kate.

Buy now

