It’s well known that whatever the Duchess of Cambridge wears during her public outings, tend to sell out in minutes, the latest being a cotton face covering.

During a recent visit to Newham Ambulance Station in east London, Kate and Wills were pictured wearing face masks, as they met with paramedics and even spoke to a paramedic’s dad in Bangladesh via FaceTime.

Kate opted for a yellow peppered floral design while Wills wore a blue face covering. It’s not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing this style, last year, on a recent visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane, east London, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a liberty print floral face mask in pink.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today visited Newham Ambulance Station in East London - and ended up speaking to a paramedic’s dad in Bangladesh on FaceTime. Paramedic Jay Khan asked if it was okay to call her dad Abu and the royal couple will thrilled. pic.twitter.com/Q5eYjfTisk — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) March 18, 2021

Currently, Covid-19 guidelines state that face-coverings are mandatory in most public spaces, including public transport, in supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, banks, post offices, travel hubs and shops, as well as in the indoor settings where you’re likely to come into contact with people you don’t normally meet, including cinemas, museums, galleries and places of worship.

Her exact face covering is from an online clothing boutique called Amaia. The mask has already sold out, but you can provide your email address to be notified when it’s next available.

However, you can find adult face masks in other styles, including blue, pink, yellow, green and striped designs.

The pepper Liberty print features a yellow floral pattern synonymous with the luxury department store, double-layered with 100 per cent cotton and has a built-in filter.

It also is made with an adjustable nose wire to help it stay securely on your face and comes with three filter refills so you’ll never be without. The ear loops are made from scalloped elastic too so you won’t have to worry about it sliding down your face after hours of wear.

If you love the look of Kate’s, make sure to check back for new stock, but if you simply are obsessed with the much-loved Liberty London print like us, here’s five similar styles to shop now.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Online independent retailer Etsy is home to thousands of handmade masks, with plenty of choice if you love the Liberty prints.

We love this Liberty print face mask (£6.97, Etsy.com) that’s available in 21 varying styles, ranging from a starry night sky to geometric block shapes.

(Etsy)

Double-layered with elasticated ties and made from soft cotton, it is pretty but will also stay securely on your face when you’re out and about.

This liberty print handmade washable cotton face mask (£10.80, Etsy.com) is another covetable style that mimics the Duchess of Cambridge’s design of choice.

(Etsy)

It too is made from 100 per cent, double-layered cotton, but also has a pocket inside for a filter, and you can choose between elastic and fabric ties, depending on your preference.

If you’re finding ear loops are irritating the skin behind your ears, try this liberty face mask (£6.99, Etsy.com) that has adjustable tie straps for maximum comfort.

(Etsy)

Decorated in hues of blue, green and yellow, it’s a fun way to play with colour if you prefer something slightly different to Kate's mask.

Made with 100 per cent cotton, it’s available for adults and children, just specify the size you need before you checkout.

You also buy this assorted upcycled tana lawn™ cotton face coverings set of five (£45, Libertylondon.com) direct from the store if you want to stock up and have a selection of prints.

(Liberty London)

Available in a multitude of colours, prints and patterns – all floral based of course – they’re made from three layers of cotton and will last up to 20 washes. Randomly assorted, the print you receive will be a surprise. Just think of it like a grown-up game of pick ‘n’ mix.

They’re made from 100 per cent antibacterial cotton which is water-repellent too, with an internal filter to prevent any transfer of droplets.

Husband and wife duo, Tim and Ara, are behind Aeibe where they create 3Ply filtered face masks, our favourite is the spring meadow design. (£45, Aeibe.com).

It follows scuppered plans for a new collection with material coming from Italy before the coronavirus hit at the beginning of 2020, so Tim and Ara got creative and sourced fabric from Liberty of London instead.

(Aeibe)

The result are pretty floral patterned masks that add a bit of fun to trying times.

Every mask is made in England with 100 per cent cotton lining and 100 per cent non-woven polypropylene filters from Korea on the inside. It also has a soft nose clip to help it shape to your face and stretchy ear loops to keep it secure.

They also come with a cotton bag to keep it safe when you're not wearing it and a spare filter.

Just make sure to remove your filter and hand wash it at 30 degrees before you put the mask in the washing machine.

