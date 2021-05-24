Face masks for kids they’ll actually want to wear

On Monday 22 February, the prime minister announced the government’s blueprint for relaxing lockdown restrictions. One thing that we know will remain is mandatory face masks in almost all indoor public spaces.

In his speech, Boris Johnson shared details on the reopening of primary and secondary schools along with breakfast and after-school clubs from 8 March.

As reported by The Independent, secondary school pupils in England will be advised to wear masks in classrooms and corridors for the initial weeks after re-opening.

This does not apply to primary schools and the government is hopeful that this new rule will be for a limited period, in addition to voluntary twice-weekly rapid home testing for all secondary and college pupils.

Until now, the decision on when and where students should wear face masks has been at the headteacher’s discretion.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the government has opted for a phased return to school, beginning from 22 February, prioritising primary school pupils and secondary school students who have exams.

The rules on face masks vary across the UK, particularly for children. Read on for more expert guidance on face coverings for kids, and for a selection of independent brands selling them.

What are the rules for children wearing face coverings across the UK?

The official guidance from the UK government's Covid-19 document on face coverings explains that if your child is under the age of two, cannot put one on themselves, or has a respiratory condition, then they don't need to wear a face covering at all.

All other children can wear one, but for those under the age of 11, it is not mandatory for them to wear a face covering on public transport or in indoor public spaces in England.

Up until now, headteachers had the power to make face coverings compulsory for students and staff, but the government has advised the use of them in classrooms and corridors nationally when schools reopen on 8 March.

In Scotland, it's compulsory to wear a face covering in public indoor settings, unless you have a certain medical condition or if you are a child under five. For children between six and 11, it’s recommended a risk-based approach should be applied, considering the child’s ability to wear a mask and the availability of adult supervision.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the government has opted for a phased return to school, with children aged three to seven returning to classrooms from 22 February and secondary school pupils preparing for exams to return by 15 March.

Prior to the latest lockdown at the end of 2020, the Scottish government also announced that senior pupils and their teachers will be advised to wear face masks in schools in level 3 and 4 areas.

In Wales, face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public spaces, especially where social distancing cannot be maintained, with some exemptions, including for children under the age of 11.

According to the Welsh government's current policy on face coverings, they should be worn everywhere on school estates including in the classroom by staff at primary and secondary schools, and students at secondary schools. They should also be worn by pupils in year 7 and above on dedicated school transport.

In Northern Ireland, face masks are mandatory on public transport, in shops and at other retail settings, but not for children under the age of 13, unless they are attending secondary school, in which case they are mandatory.

The World Health Organisation advises that children aged 12 and above should wear face coverings, particularly if they cannot maintain at least a one-metre distance from other people and there is widespread transmission in the area.

Where to buy face coverings for kids

Founded by mother-of-three Jo Bates, Thumbsie creates fabric gloves to help children to stop sucking their thumbs. Since the pandemic, it has started to create face masks for kids.

They’re available to buy individually (£3.25, Thumbsie.co.uk) or in a pack of four (£14, Thumbsie.co.uk). The packs are available in three sizes, S, M and L, and are suitable for children between three and 16. They come in fun, bright prints such as stars, pandas, sharks and dinosaurs.

The brand’s masks are made from polycotton and cotton and have an inner pocket so you can insert your own filter if you wish. The elastic straps are adjustable too.

This Midlands-based casualwear label has designed face coverings, having diverted some of its manufacturing processes to creating a range of different styles for adults and children.

The masks come in two sizes, one for adults and one for children, and both are available in varying machine-washable prints, such as camo and tie-dye, and can be bought individually (from £1.99, Justhype.com) or in packs of three (from £9.99, Justhype.com).

With elasticated ear loops and fabric made from polyester and elastane, some of the masks come with a built-in filter while others come without. We’re sure the funky prints will help kids want to keep them on. Plus, for some styles, all profits go to the NHS to help key workers on the frontline.

In a surprising turn, stationery brand Vistaprint has manufactured a range of face masks, including versions for children aged four and up (from £13, Vistaprint.co.uk).

There are plenty of kid-friendly fabrics to choose from including colourful doodles, mermaids, cars, sharks, comics and robots.

Every mask comes with a replaceable filter that can be rewashed, a 100 per cent cotton anti-allergenic inner layer, a three-dimensional chin structure, adjustable straps and a nose bridge.

For every reusable mask bought, Vistaprint is also pledging to give 10 per cent of sales to local communities impacted by the pandemic.

You'll find adult and kids’ masks available in Rachel Riley’s signature flower and gingham prints (£19, Rachelriley.co.uk).

Available in two sizes, the masks are suitable for children aged three to six and seven to 12. The same designs are available for adults, so you can match if you like. They are made with a cotton satin lining, polyester inner layer and cotton outer layer.

The brand will also be donating 10 per cent of its profits from the sales of face masks to Best Beginnings, a UK charity that supports parents during pregnancy and the early stages of parenthood.

This indie US apparel brand has turned its skills to making organic cotton face masks during the coronavirus crisis. Suitable for children aged between two and eight, the brand offers masks for adults too, and they are available to UK customers.

This American apparel brand has made soft cotton washable face masks for children aged two to eight (Alex and Nova)

The masks are available in pink, blue, black, khaki, orange, purple or white (£15, Alexandnova.com).

The brand recommends washing its masks with soap and water before air drying or tumble drying on a low heat.

US-based retailer Everlane also stocks multipacks of face masks for adult and children for UK shoppers (from £8, Everlane.com).

Available in a variety of designs, from tie-dye to black and grey, it’s an easy way to stock up for the coming months or for all your kids at once.

Designed to fit children aged three to 12, they come in packs of three or five and the brand recommends machine washing and drying before the first wear.

All the masks are made from double-layered knit cotton, so they’ll be soft on the skin and should minimise any discomfort.

The UK retailer has a large selection of face-covering multipacks, ranging from three to five per pack (from £4.50, Marksandspencer.com).

You can choose from multi-coloured, camouflage, floral or animal-print designs that are all machine washable and have adjustable toggle straps to fit smaller faces.

Made from breathable two-ply cotton, they are antibacterial and promise to last up to 40 washes.

If you’re looking to buy an individual face covering, head to Oliver Bonas, which has a small selection of designs to shop (£8.50, Oliverbonas.com).

You can pick from a sprinkle, galaxy or rainbow design that can be worn for up to five hours and are made with three layers of fabric.

They also come with elasticated ear loops and a metal nose adjuster, which will also come in handy if your child wears glasses. Additionally, it has a repellent finish, is antibacterial and can last up to 50 washes.

Made with two layers of a soft cotton-blend fabric, Lancashire Textiles also offers children's reusable protective face masks (£8.99, Lancashiretextiles.co.uk).

There are four different prints to choose from: polka dots, teddy bears, check and unicorn in pink, blue, white and purple styles. Each one comes with elasticated straps to keep them in place.

For every mask sold, the company is donating £1 to the East Lancashire NHS Trust. If you buy two masks, you’ll get a discount of 10 per cent and if you buy three, you’ll get 15 per cent off.

