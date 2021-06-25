Wimbledon 2021 is less than a week away and two-time champion Andy Murray is preparing to compete in the singles tournament for the first time in four years.

Aside from months of intense training in preparation for the event, the tennis pro has also been making sure his outfits are up to scratch by turning his hand to fashion design.

In 2019, Murray launched his debut apparel line named AMC in collaboration with luxury sportswear brand Castore and now, as he makes his return to the court, the Olympic gold medallist is making the exact kit he’ll be sporting available to all tennis fans.

Created with The Woolmark Company, each item is made using merino wool, which Murray chose not only for its breathability and thermoregulation, but also for being better for the planet as it’s 100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre.

“I’ve been testing the kit for a few months now and am really happy with how it feels and performs,” Murray said. “I work closely with the designers on every piece and give regular feedback. For me, the technical performance is vital. It’s also very important the kit is sustainable and I like the fact it looks and feels a bit different.”

With prices starting at £60, here we take a look at the collection, which Andy will be wearing for his Wimbledon return, that includes everything from a performance T-shirt to shorts, and is available to buy right now.

AMC x Woolmark performance tee: £60, Castore.com

This technical T-shirt is made to feel lightweight and comfortable due to its unique merino blend. Offering natural breathability, stretch, anti-odour, and moisture-management properties, the top has been designed to enhance breathability during intense play. In a sleek and athletic design, it has light retro influences, vibrant orange detailing, and is available in sizes small to extra large.

AMC x Woolmark merino performance shorts: £65, Castore.com

You’ve got the T-shirt, so it seems only right you should complete your look with the matching shorts. This pair is made with the same unique merino blend as the top, which makes them breathable and moisture-wicking during workouts. However, we think they’d look just as good worn off-court too. The shorts come in a range of sizes, from small to extra large.

AMC x Woolmark merino performance polo: £68, Castore.com

This polo shirt has a classic look with a stylish collar and buttonless design. Built to perform, it is made with merino wool so it can wick sweat to help you stay dry when things heat up. You could pair this with the matching shorts or choose a contrasting pair in a navy blue, perhaps, which would work perfectly with the orange stripe detailing.

AMC x Woolmark merino performance ¼ zip: £145, Castore.com

This zip-up top is so stylish you could wear it any time of day, but if you’re buying it to train in, you won’t be disappointed by its performance as it’s been designed to help prevent odour and wick sweat while offering easy movement via its high-stretch qualities.

