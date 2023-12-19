Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A go-to for devotees of fine jewellery, Astrid & Miyu is much-loved for its accessibly chic pieces, from classic gold hoops to tennis bracelets.

Known for its earrings, including dainty huggies, studs and cuffs, as well as personalisation services (think engraved signet rings, pendant necklaces and etched bracelets), the brand specialises in premium-looking pieces at purse-friendly price points.

Case in point: its new gleam range. In Marilyn’s words, diamonds are a girl’s best friend – but Astrid & Miyu is proving you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the Breakfast at Tiffany’s look.

The range of party-ready jewels is designed to be worn all year round, from New Year’s Eve to birthday celebrations. Starting from just £40 up to £110 for the most expensive piece, it features shining bezel set crystals in statement styles.

With Astrid & Miyu regularly securing a spot in our tried and tested jewellery edits, we can safely vouch for the quality of the brand, and we’ve rounded up the hero buys from the gleam collection here.

Read more: Best party dresses for your next winter soirée

Astrid & Miyu gleam bold tennis chain bracelet in gold: £80, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

A tennis chain bracelet is a classic jewellery gift, whether for your partner, friend, family member or, indeed yourself. Astrid & Miyu’s timeless design features striking bezel crystals set on an 18-carat gold-plated brass band. A statement piece thanks to the gleaming finish or stacking staple for New Year’s Eve parties and beyond, complete the set with the matching tennis chain necklace (£110, Astridandmiyu.com). Both the bracelet and necklace are available in sterling silver, gold plated and rose gold.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu gleam illusion crystal huggies in rose gold: £55, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

An everyday pair of huggies with an occasion-ready twist, Astrid & Miyu’s earrings have the look of two hoops for maximum effect. The subtly waved design is elevated by the bezel crystals set on either 18-carat gold plated brass, sterling silver or rose gold plated sterling silver. The hero piece in your ear stack or statement pair when worn alone, the delicate pair add some subtle glitz to your look.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal open ring in silver: £70, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu )

An essential stacking ring, Astrid & Miyu’s design boasts an adjustable open design for the perfect, snug fit. The simple band is crafted from recycled sterling silver, coming in both silver and gold-plated finishes. Featuring one bezel set crystal, the piece is an easy way to elevate your ring stack.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal hoops in gold: £95, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

A statement spin on classic gold hoops, this design looks like three earrings in one. The statement silhouette with an understated sparkle means they’re a versatile pair that will carry you from day to night. The hoops have either an 18-carat gold or silver finish.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal band ring in silver: £65, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

Perfect for devotees of dainty jewellery, Astrid & Miyu’s gleam band ring is set with crystals in a scattered design. Made from recycled sterling silver, the finish gives it a decent level of shine and it’s delicate and understated enough to stack easily with your existing ring collection.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jewellery and other fashion accessories offers, try the links below:

Discover the best online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold