Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery collection of party pieces starts from just £40
The gleam ranges features everything from sparkly huggies to bezel set rings
A go-to for devotees of fine jewellery, Astrid & Miyu is much-loved for its accessibly chic pieces, from classic gold hoops to tennis bracelets.
Known for its earrings, including dainty huggies, studs and cuffs, as well as personalisation services (think engraved signet rings, pendant necklaces and etched bracelets), the brand specialises in premium-looking pieces at purse-friendly price points.
Case in point: its new gleam range. In Marilyn’s words, diamonds are a girl’s best friend – but Astrid & Miyu is proving you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the Breakfast at Tiffany’s look.
The range of party-ready jewels is designed to be worn all year round, from New Year’s Eve to birthday celebrations. Starting from just £40 up to £110 for the most expensive piece, it features shining bezel set crystals in statement styles.
With Astrid & Miyu regularly securing a spot in our tried and tested jewellery edits, we can safely vouch for the quality of the brand, and we’ve rounded up the hero buys from the gleam collection here.
Astrid & Miyu gleam bold tennis chain bracelet in gold: £80, Astridandmiyu.com
A tennis chain bracelet is a classic jewellery gift, whether for your partner, friend, family member or, indeed yourself. Astrid & Miyu’s timeless design features striking bezel crystals set on an 18-carat gold-plated brass band. A statement piece thanks to the gleaming finish or stacking staple for New Year’s Eve parties and beyond, complete the set with the matching tennis chain necklace (£110, Astridandmiyu.com). Both the bracelet and necklace are available in sterling silver, gold plated and rose gold.
Astrid & Miyu gleam illusion crystal huggies in rose gold: £55, Astridandmiyu.com
An everyday pair of huggies with an occasion-ready twist, Astrid & Miyu’s earrings have the look of two hoops for maximum effect. The subtly waved design is elevated by the bezel crystals set on either 18-carat gold plated brass, sterling silver or rose gold plated sterling silver. The hero piece in your ear stack or statement pair when worn alone, the delicate pair add some subtle glitz to your look.
Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal open ring in silver: £70, Astridandmiyu.com
An essential stacking ring, Astrid & Miyu’s design boasts an adjustable open design for the perfect, snug fit. The simple band is crafted from recycled sterling silver, coming in both silver and gold-plated finishes. Featuring one bezel set crystal, the piece is an easy way to elevate your ring stack.
Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal hoops in gold: £95, Astridandmiyu.com
A statement spin on classic gold hoops, this design looks like three earrings in one. The statement silhouette with an understated sparkle means they’re a versatile pair that will carry you from day to night. The hoops have either an 18-carat gold or silver finish.
Astrid & Miyu gleam crystal band ring in silver: £65, Astridandmiyu.com
Perfect for devotees of dainty jewellery, Astrid & Miyu’s gleam band ring is set with crystals in a scattered design. Made from recycled sterling silver, the finish gives it a decent level of shine and it’s delicate and understated enough to stack easily with your existing ring collection.
