If you need hands-free practicality and laid-back style, let me make a case for the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag. Launched by the Japanese retailer in 2022, the bag has reached cult status thanks to its affordable price point (just £14.90) and ability to elevate a simple outfit.

In fact, the fashion forecaster Lyst even named it the hottest product in the world in 2023, beating the likes of Rick Owens, Bottega Veneta, and Alaïa. But it wasn’t just a fashion fad; the crossbody bag has remained a style staple. The bag is just as ubiquitous among the Instagram style set as on the commute or in the airport – it’s beloved by backpackers and city breakers.

In fact, it’s a personal favourite. After testing this bag during London day festivals, sunny European city breaks and a beach holiday in Thailand, I can confirm that it’s a winner for any warm-weather wardrobe. The crossbody design is much more practical than most handbags, freeing up your hands. On top of that, it’s deceptively roomy for such a small bag. I’ve found that this 4-litre bag can fit your phone, keys, cards, a book and make-up, and still has room for more.

Now, to keep the style fresh, Uniqlo has launched the crossbody in a new print for summer 2025. Available in four shades of gingham – monochrome, navy, pink and yellow – the bag has had a stylish upgrade, with the picnic print trending for this season.

Best of all, the bag has been discounted to just £9. Here’s everything you need to know about the Uniqlo gingham crossbody bag.

Uniqlo crossbody bag, gingham: Was £14.90, now £9.90, Uniqlo.com

( Uniqlo )

Gingham is a staple every summer, but it’s especially true in 2025. The high street is brimming with novel takes on the print across dresses, tops, and co-ords, but not all are successful. Uniqlo’s crossbody bag is an understated way to nod to the trend without feeling like you’re wearing a picnic blanket.

The style is available in a monochrome and blue hue (both will slot seamlessly into your existing wardrobe) or on-trend butter yellow and pink shades, great for livening up a neutral outfit. Made from polyester woven into seersucker, it boasts a textured look, but it’s still water-repellent.

Complete with an adjustable strap and handy inner pockets for storage, the bags fit comfortably across your body. With proud owners – including me – loving its roomy design (there’s even room for a book on the commute) and hands-free practicality, it’s a must-have for summer.

Now on sale for less than £10, complete your summer wardrobe with the Uniqlo gingham crossbody bag.

