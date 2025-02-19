H&M x The White Lotus is the high street collab you need for your next holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transporting us to warmer climes, Mike White’s cult hit The White Lotus is back on our screens and, in the collaboration we never knew we needed, H&M has teamed up with the series’ costume designer, for a resort-themed fashion line.

The third series is set in Koh Samui, an island off the coast of Thailand, known for its white sand beaches, temples, dense jungle and crystal-clear waters. As always, mystery and murder threaten to spoil the guests’ time at the luxury White Lotus resort.

Just as the first two seasons caused a boost in travel to Hawaii and Taormina in Sicily, respectively, there’s already been a spike in tourism to Koh Samui. British Airways has seen a 33 per cent rise in popularity, while reservations are up by 44 per cent, according to Opodo.

Whether you’re planning your own The White Lotus-inspired holiday to the idyllic Thai island or you’re jetting off for a beach holiday in Europe, one thing’s for sure: H&M has your wardrobe covered.

Designed in collaboration with Warner Bros, the show’s season-three costume designer, Alex Bovaird, has evoked the luxurious, sun-drenched look of the show in the new 25-piece high street collection.

Costing between £18 and £118, it’s the ultimate summer holiday suitcase capsule – think crochet and floral open-work, playful lotus flower and elephant motifs that nod to the show’s tropical location, and ruffled, voluminous silhouettes that would slot right into the wardrobe of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya. As for accessories, expect plunge swimsuits, shell jewellery, pom-pom leather slides and raffia beach bags.

H&M collaborations have a history of selling out within just hours. So, set your alarms for tomorrow morning (20 February) when the new The White Lotus resort collection drops. To help you check out faster, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from the line below.

H&M x The White Lotus balloon sleeved chiffon dress: £89.99, Hm.com

Perfect for throwing on over a bikini and looking instantly put-together while on holiday, this floaty chiffon dress belies its sub-£100 price tag. Characterised by Seventies-style ruffles and an open neck fastening, the cascading silhouette is elevated by the tiered maxi hem. Adding that final luxurious touch, the rich wine-red finish is sheer, letting your swimwear peak through.

H&M x The White Lotus floral halterneck dress: £55, Hm.com

You’ll more than get your cost-per-wear with this floral dress. The flattering style features a midi length hem and plunge V-neckline, while cut-out detailing around the waist adds interest. Owing to the monochrome pattern, it will slot seamlessly into your holiday capsule, whether thrown over a bikini during the day or dressed up with heeled sandals and jewellery for dinner.

H&M x The White Lotus white floral babydoll dress: £75, Hm.com

This babydoll mini dress will not only take up next to no space in your suitcase, it will take you from the beach to the bar. Distinguished by its super mini hemline, the dress is detailed with floral embroidery, scallop shoulder straps and a flattering square neckline. The loose, flowy silhouette has ample comfort appeal, too.

H&M x The White Lotus narrow silk scarf: £27.99, Hm.com

Neck scarfs are this season’s hottest accessory, and this silk take from the H&M x The White Lotus collab is perfect for hot climes. The purple-tone dragon pattern pays homage to Koh Samui culture, while the silky finish will add a luxurious touch to your holiday ensembles. Tie it around your neck with neutral outfits or wear it as a headband.

H&M x The White Lotus pom pom leather sandals: £64.99, Hm.com

These statement summer sandals are crafted from smooth brown leather, but the pom-pom detailing is the star of the show. The pair of wide foot straps is connected at the front by a loop, creating a slightly gathered effect. The playful straw pom-pom and ball beads form at the junction of the straps, while leather whipstitching adds to the premium look.

H&M x The White Lotus ruffle pink dress: £59.99, Hm.com

A dress character Tanya would be enviable of, this mini dress is the ultimate statement holiday piece. Featuring on-trend ruffles down the neckline and long sleeves, the billowy silhouette is thanks to the chiffon fabrication. Finished in a deep coral colour, it’s the perfect hue to complement a sunset dinner.

H&M x The White Lotus straw shopper: £74.99, Hm.com

No suitcase is complete without a reliable beach bag. This straw style from the H&M and The White Lotus collaboration looks like it will fit in everything but the kitchen sink. The large shopper is crafted with braided paper straw for a perfectly beachy look, featuring two handles with knotted ends. Plus, there’s a zipped inside pouch with a strap attached to one handle, for valuables.

H&M x The White Lotus one shoulder patterned bikini top: £27.99, Hm.com

Complete with matching bottoms, this bikini top is an elevated take on swimwear. We love the attention to detail, from the one-shoulder silhouette to the ruching at the front. Finished in a monochrome floral pattern, the expensive-looking piece costs less than £30.

H&M x The White Lotus patterned halterneck swimsuit: £37.99, Hm.com

Another statement swimwear piece, this purple patterned one-piece features a halterneck, which can be tied and adjusted. The plunge silhouette is a flattering choice, while the high-cut leg creates a more seamless silhouette. Fully lined with a low-cut back, it’s complete with concealed silicone tape around the leg openings and at the front of the neckline, for a more secure fit.

