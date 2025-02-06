Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé debuted a genre change. Styling a white cowboy hat with a custom Louis Vuitton leather studded skirt suit, the singer’s Western-inspired outfit nodded to her hotly anticipated record, Cowboy Carter. Fast forward one year and the star won her first-ever best album accolade at the 2025 ceremony.

Officially the most-awarded artist in Grammy’s history, Beyoncé now has 35 trophies under her belt. Cowboy Carter was also named best country album, while the track “II Most Wanted”, a duet with Miley Cyrus, won best country duo/group performance.

The esteemed album is the second part of a trilogy that began with Renaissance in 2022. Exploring American musical traditions while drawing awareness to Black contributions, the first act was rooted in house music and club styles, while the second instalment saw Beyoncé reclaim country music, a genre she has said she didn’t feel welcomed in owing to her race.

On the album’s now-iconic cover, Beyoncé is on a horse, holding an American flag, draped in US flag apparel and wearing a cowboy hat atop her head. The singer isn’t putting down her reins any time soon, announcing a Cowboy Carter stadium tour in the US, UK and France fresh from her Grammy win.

Just like Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour required sequins, feather bowers and Western boots, cowboy hats are set to be ubiquitous at Beyoncé’s 2025 tour. Whether you’re after the classic white hat worn on the record cover or a more affordable alternative, we’ve rounded up the best styles to shop ahead of the Cowboy Carter tour. Yee-haw.

Stetson shasta 10x premier cowboy hat: £442, Stetson.com

open image in gallery ( Stetson )

Founded in 1865, Stetson is arguably the gold standard when it comes to contemporary cowboy hats. Having been worn by the likes of Hank Williams, Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, Beyoncé is the latest star to champion the Texas-based brand. Wearing a Stetson hat on the Cowboy Carter cover, the singer also reportedly wore a custom-made hat to the Grammys in 2024. The closest you can get to Beyonce’s bespoke hat is the 10x premier style, but with its £442 price tag, you might want to opt for the more affordable 4x deadwood style (£128, Stetson.com) instead.

Free People cash cowboy hat: £88, Freepeople.com

open image in gallery ( Free People )

For trend-led Western attire, the Beehive should make a beeline for Free People. The label’s cream cowboy hats are designed with all the classic features, from the cattleman crease crown and upturned brim to the interior ribbon adjuster for the perfect fit. As well as the cream, it’s available in taupe and black.

Boland adult cowboy hat: £10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon can always be relied on for eleventh-hour, budget buys. This white cowboy hat gives the Cowboy Carter look at a fraction of the cost, setting you back just £10. Characterised by an upturned brim and tall crown, the hat is complete with an adjustable chin strap.

