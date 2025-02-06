Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to trainers, the adidas samba is as ubiquitous as it gets. In the last couple of years, it’s been nearly impossible to walk down the street without spotting their recognisable design.

Inspired by an archive adidas football boot from the Fifties, the samba had a moment in the sun during the Nineties, but nothing compared to its renaissance in 2022. The style has since amassed more than 1.7 billion views on TikTok, leading to limited edition drops, the launch of more than 70 colourways and approval from the likes of Harry Styles, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence.

Made from full-grain leather, the shoes are characterised by a streamlined silhouette, the iconic three stripes and the adidas logo on the tongue.

But with the sambas reaching peak popularity last year, their star began to fade (after all, who wants to wear a trainer that everyone and their mother also has?) Then, Rishi Sunak wore the black and white pair and it seemed the final nail in the coffin for the viral shoe.

Now, the trainer design has had a wild makeover for 2025. The start of the samba redemption arc, the trainers are returning in a pony hair leopard print for the sports brand’s upcoming spring/summer collection. The new colourways will likely sell out fast, so here’s everything you need to know.

Adidas samba OG shoes: £100, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

A fashionable spin on the hugely popular style, the latest adidas samba trainers are designed to be a style statement in their own right. Characterised by an all-over leopard print, the trainer features the signature white three stripe detailing, tongue and heel, while burnt orange laces and panelling add a playful touch. The style is also available in black stripe with forest green panelling (£100, Adidas.co.uk), for a darker look.

If you missed out on the Wales Bonner x adidas collaboration, the brand’s latest design boasts the same textured finish and print but will set you back just £100 (the Wales Bonner style is re-selling for upwards of £500).

Launching on 11 February, you can sign up for a reminder when they drop on the Adidas website.

