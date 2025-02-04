M&S's £38 barrel jeans are my favourite denim shape this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best jeans prop up your wardrobe for years to come, serving you through every season and occasion. That’s the power of a good pair of jeans.

Some favour a wide leg style for a laidback look or a straight leg that can be dressed up for the office, while others live in mum and boyfriend cuts come the weekend. There’s even been whispers that skinny jeans are having a resurgence.

But no style in recent years has captured the attention of the style set quite like barrel jeans. The unique silhouette was debuted in Alaia’s spring/summer 2023 show, with the dramatic ballooned leg offering an elevated take on denim.

Other labels were quick to catch on, with barrel cuts emerging from the likes of Mother, Agolde, Frame and Citizens of Humanity. Fast becoming the hottest silhouette of the season, the high street is now full of the statement style, from Whistles to River Island.

But it was the balloon jeans in the acclaimed Sienna Miller collection for M&S that really caused a stir. The jeans sold out within days and are now reselling on eBay for double the price. Luckily for those who missed out the first time around, the store has re-released the cut in its spring/summer collection – and they cost just £38.

As soon as I spotted them online, I made a beeline for M&S during my lunchbreak. Since the silhouette entered my wardrobe, I’ve barely taken them off. Trust me, M&S’s horseshoe jeans are the perfect investment for spring and beyond – here’s why.

M&S mid rise relaxed horseshoe jeans: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

First of all, the jeans are available in petite, regular and tall lengths, while sizes go up to 24. Being 6ft, this is the only pair I’ve tried that fall at the perfect ankle grazing length, while petite women will similarly appreciate this inclusivity. Coming in a vintage medium blue denim and a minimalist black, the jeans boast a mid-rise waist that’s flattering and comfortable.

Alaia’s cult pair boast an extra high waist that make the jeans even more of a statement, while M&S’s mid rise waist offer everyday compromise. Before the barrel jeans, I was already a fan of M&S’s denim. The high street tends to use a cotton and elastane blend so its jeans are comfortable, stretchy and wash well. They’re the kind of jeans you could even get away with lounging in, or at least sitting at your desk all day without any friction.

The barrel style is no different, with the jeans offering all-day comfort. Better yet, the barrel silhouette keeps its shape throughout the day and after a go in the washing machine. A great silhouette for spring and summer, the jeans look best when you can show off the horseshoe silhouette with short jackets, T-shirts or blouses. Equally, the ankle grazing length is the perfect pairing for ballet flats and loafers.

For £38, M&S’s barrel jeans tick every box. If the store’s previous viral fashion pieces are anything to go by, I predict another sell out.