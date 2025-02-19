Adidas’s cow print trainers have dropped – and they’re selling fast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl bootleg jeans to suede everything, the fashion world is going wild for a Western-inspired style. But Adidas has just taken it one step further by dropping a new trainer in an all-over cow print.

Putting a fresh spin on the ubiquitous samba and the sleek SL72 style, the bold print is exclusive for Asos – and it’s already selling out. It’s official, cow print is on its way to steal leopard print’s crown this season.

Rearing its head at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January, it went on to dominate street style looks in New York, coating everything from handbags to heels.

A playful take on the Western aesthetic, cowboy print rose to prominence in the Sixties among bohemian dressers before having a comeback in the Nineties thanks to the decade’s maximalism. Now, it’s returned again as a direct challenge to the clean girl and quiet luxury trends.

There are plenty of ways to wear it, from head-turning leather coats to ballet flats or trousers (after all, the monochrome print is just as neutral as leopard print). But if you prefer a more understated pop of cow print, trainers are the way to go.

Enter the Adidas x Asos SL72 style that’s luckily still in stock (at the time of writing). So, here’s everything you need to know about the new trainer in the season’s hottest print.

Adidas Originals SL 72 OG trainers in cow print: £90, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

A fresh alternative to the prevalent Adidas samba, the SL72 trainers boast a more streamlined silhouette. Reminiscent of trainers from Adidas’s archive in 1972, the design of this style is low profile and slick with a playful cow print finish, pink pops on the sole and black laces. Featuring the brand’s instantly recognisable three stripes and trefoil logo, the trainers marry comfort and style.

Trust us, the print is more wearable than you might think. Whether you play it safe with an all-denim look (lean into the Western feel) or experiment with colour by pairing them with red, blue or butter-yellow pieces, the monochrome print is sure to add intrigue to your look.

