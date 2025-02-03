Beyoncé announces 2025 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour, fresh off Grammy wins
This ain’t just Texas
This ain't just Texas — it's also the U.S. and Europe. Starting this spring, Beyoncé will bring her Grammy-winning “Cowboy Carter” to stadiums on both continents.
She'll start in Los Angeles before making her way to Chicago, the New York metropolitan area, London, Paris, Houston, Washington and Atlanta.
A BeyHive presale begins Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time.
The announcement arrived Monday morning, after the superstar won the Grammys' top prize — album of the year — for the first time. She is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history, and prior to Sunday night, had been up for the category four times before. Many felt she had been snubbed by its top honors in years prior.
In winning album of the year with “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century.
“Cowboy Carter” tour dates
April 28; May 1, 4, 7: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
May 15, 17: Chicago, Soldier Field
May 22, 24, 25, 28: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
June 5, 7, 10, 12: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 21: Paris, Stade de France
June 28-29: Houston, NRG Stadium
July 4, 7: Washington, Northwest Stadium
July 10-11: Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium