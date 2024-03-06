Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

This luxury carry-on luggage was featured in ‘Succession’ – but is the case worth £385?

The British brand Carl Friedrik specialises in stylish yet durable travel goods

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 06 March 2024 18:23
<p>The bag features hardshell casing, Italian leather straps and TSA-approved locks </p>

The bag features hardshell casing, Italian leather straps and TSA-approved locks

(The Independent )

Carl Friedrik cases is known for its sleek carry-on, capacious bags (Succession’s Tom Wambsgans least favourite kind) and luxury briefcases, the British label has built a loyal following thanks to its luxurious yet understated designs.

Favouring long-lasting materials and classic styles, its premium bags don’t come cheap (think £395 for a backpack). From the brand’s totes to suitcases, leather is a signature feature of Carl Friedrik’s designs – including its bestselling carry-on case.

Featured in the background of Succession (Logan Roy takes the carry-on to a hotel in Sarajevo in season three), the Carl Friedrik suitcase is the embodiment of “quiet luxury”. Boasting a polycarbonate shell with contrasting Vachetta leather handles and panelling, the brand marries style and functionality.

Complete with 360-degree spinner wheels and Transportation Security Administration-approved locks, the case is designed to make your journey smoother. The catch? It will set you back just shy of £400.

How we tested Carl Friedrik’s carry-on

The carry-on in the grey and cognac colourway

(Daisy Lester)

Casting aside our budget (and battered) old carry-on, we flew short haul with Carl Friedrik’s suitcase on a whistlestop two-day trip to Amsterdam. From how much we managed to pack in and the lock system to the manoeuvrability, look and feel of the case, here’s our verdict on whether Carl Friedrik’s carry-on case is worth the investment.

Carl Friedrik the carry on suitcase

carl friedrik .jpg
  • Best: Luxury carry-on suitcase
  • Size : 37cm x 55cm x 23cm
  • Colourways: Grey/cognac, grey/chocolate, grey/black
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Sleek
    • Spacious
    • Safe lock
  • Take note
    • Expensive
The design

Just like the HBO shows it has featured in (see Succession and The White Lotus), Carl Friedrik’s carry-on case screams “quiet luxury” – and has the price tag to match.

Measuring 37cm x 55cm x 23cm, the case is compliant with most European, US and RoW airline cabin size restrictions. Available in three sleek colourways (grey/cognac, grey/chocolate and grey/black), the attention to detail in the exterior design is clear. The robust shell is paired with a hardwearing aluminium frame, helping to ensure your investment pays off (the brand claims its bags will last you a lifetime of journeys).

As well as the 360-degree wheels, the sleek-looking Italian Vachetta leather handles on the top and side make for easy carrying. The brand has opted for two TSA-approved locks rather than your typical zip, which gives you extra security and peace of mind but eliminates the annoyance of zips snagging and breaking over time.

Performance

There’s plenty of versatility in the way you transport your case. Besides the chic straps, the four 360-degree wheels glide the carry-on effortlessly and completely silently across the ground.

Despite its durable polycarbonate shell design, it’s supremely lightweight while the modular interior design includes two sets of compression straps and a compression pad that helps you pack in as much as possible.

For a two-day trip, we were able to pack far more into the Carl Friedrik case than we usually can in our old cabin bag. As well as two pairs of shoes (trainers and chunky boots), we packed in four outfits, a coat, hair tool, toiletries and purchases from our trip on the way back home. The compression aids replaced the need for our usual packing cubes. Plus, there are two interior pockets for valuables.

  1. £385 from Carlfriedrik.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Carl Friedrik the carry on suitcase

Carl Friedrik’s carry-on is certainly not cheap (there’s a reason why it’s Logan Roy’s case of choice), but you’re paying for premium quality and understated luxury. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet robust, while the Italian leather straps are as sleek as they are efficient. As for how it moves, the 360-degree wheels glide across the floor with little to no effort required. It’s available in three chic colourways and the timeless carry-on case is an investment for years to come. Plus, you’ve even got a 100-day trial to make your mind up.

We also reviewed Carl Friedrik’s £575 briefcase

