Carl Friedrik the carry on suitcase
- Best: Luxury carry-on suitcase
- Size : 37cm x 55cm x 23cm
- Colourways: Grey/cognac, grey/chocolate, grey/black
- Why we love it
- Durable
- Sleek
- Spacious
- Safe lock
- Take note
- Expensive
Just like the HBO shows it has featured in (see Succession and The White Lotus), Carl Friedrik’s carry-on case screams “quiet luxury” – and has the price tag to match.
Measuring 37cm x 55cm x 23cm, the case is compliant with most European, US and RoW airline cabin size restrictions. Available in three sleek colourways (grey/cognac, grey/chocolate and grey/black), the attention to detail in the exterior design is clear. The robust shell is paired with a hardwearing aluminium frame, helping to ensure your investment pays off (the brand claims its bags will last you a lifetime of journeys).
As well as the 360-degree wheels, the sleek-looking Italian Vachetta leather handles on the top and side make for easy carrying. The brand has opted for two TSA-approved locks rather than your typical zip, which gives you extra security and peace of mind but eliminates the annoyance of zips snagging and breaking over time.Performance
There’s plenty of versatility in the way you transport your case. Besides the chic straps, the four 360-degree wheels glide the carry-on effortlessly and completely silently across the ground.
Despite its durable polycarbonate shell design, it’s supremely lightweight while the modular interior design includes two sets of compression straps and a compression pad that helps you pack in as much as possible.
For a two-day trip, we were able to pack far more into the Carl Friedrik case than we usually can in our old cabin bag. As well as two pairs of shoes (trainers and chunky boots), we packed in four outfits, a coat, hair tool, toiletries and purchases from our trip on the way back home. The compression aids replaced the need for our usual packing cubes. Plus, there are two interior pockets for valuables.