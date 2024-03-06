Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carl Friedrik cases is known for its sleek carry-on, capacious bags (Succession’s Tom Wambsgans least favourite kind) and luxury briefcases, the British label has built a loyal following thanks to its luxurious yet understated designs.

Favouring long-lasting materials and classic styles, its premium bags don’t come cheap (think £395 for a backpack). From the brand’s totes to suitcases, leather is a signature feature of Carl Friedrik’s designs – including its bestselling carry-on case.

Featured in the background of Succession (Logan Roy takes the carry-on to a hotel in Sarajevo in season three), the Carl Friedrik suitcase is the embodiment of “quiet luxury”. Boasting a polycarbonate shell with contrasting Vachetta leather handles and panelling, the brand marries style and functionality.

Complete with 360-degree spinner wheels and Transportation Security Administration-approved locks, the case is designed to make your journey smoother. The catch? It will set you back just shy of £400.

How we tested Carl Friedrik’s carry-on

The carry-on in the grey and cognac colourway (Daisy Lester)

Casting aside our budget (and battered) old carry-on, we flew short haul with Carl Friedrik’s suitcase on a whistlestop two-day trip to Amsterdam. From how much we managed to pack in and the lock system to the manoeuvrability, look and feel of the case, here’s our verdict on whether Carl Friedrik’s carry-on case is worth the investment.