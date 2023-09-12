Jump to content

Is this £575 briefcase worth the price tag?

We tried this luxury leather briefcase for work to see if its worth the price tag

Samuel Mathewson
Tuesday 12 September 2023 16:07
<p>The palissy slim leather briefcase from Carl Friedrik </p>

The palissy slim leather briefcase from Carl Friedrik

(Carl Friedrik)

Finding the right work bag can be a headache. It needs to be big enough to fit a laptop, a book, lunch, a wallet and everything else you’ll need for the day, but it shouldn’t be so big and bulky that you’re struggling to lug it around on public transport or while walking to work.

Carl Friedrik specialises in travel bags and luggage, designed in the UK and handmade in Europe, that are touted as being made to last a lifetime.

Keen to find out more, we got hold of the palissy briefcase for testing and review. We packed it with work essentials before making the commute to the office, to see how the bag would fare during our working week.

The bag’s design is sleek and minimal with silver coloured hardware, which will pair well with a business casual style or even formal business attire. This is an example of form and function at work, without too many distracting bells and whistles.

How we tested

We packed this bag to the rafters, to make sure it held up while carrying all the essentials we needed to take to the office with us. That included a laptop, of course, but also a wallet, keys and everything else we’d need for the work day. We wanted to find out whether the bag was convenient, large enough to carry all our things while also looking good. Keep reading for our full review.

Carl Friedrik palissy slim leather briefcase

  • Size: 41cm x 31cm x 9cm
  • Colourways available: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Plenty of room
    • Sleek design
  • Take note
    • Less luxe hardware

The major benefit of this briefcase is how much room there is inside. It fits a work laptop, wallet, toiletries (such as suncream, hand cream and lip balm), a water bottle, notebook, keys, pens, papers, a Kindle, a reusable shopping tote... and there’s still plenty of room left. This is what we are looking for when it comes to work bags, as some briefcases will fit a laptop and not much else – and we definitely don’t want to lug a hefty duffle bag in and out of the office.

This briefcase’s thick strap is comfortable when carrying the bag on your shoulder, although we preferred just using the top handles, but that is a personal choice. There is a handy front pouch, too, with a trendy mesh panel that makes it super easy to hold a travel card, so you don’t have to unzip the main compartment and root around inside while you’re on an escalator heading for the Tube.

Inside the bag, there’s a large slot in which to house a laptop; slots for pens; one larger zipped compartment to keep possessions safe, and three smaller slots that can fit an array of items for optimum organisation.

The quality and craftmanship is of a very high standard, with precise stitching and sturdy leather. The zipped compartment inside provides peach of mind when it comes to keeping valuables safe, too. It definitely feels secure, which is essential when travelling and commuting. However, when you need to, the mouth of the bag can open nice and wide for easy access and full visibility inside the bag.

There is a luxurious leather panel inside, with the brand name and serial number, that details the bag is handmade in Italy with vachetta leather – a high-quality and tough material.

One downside is that the hardware is slightly different in person, compared with the imagery on the website. It is matte, as opposed to shiny polished metal, and there are very slight differences in the style. The overall effect makes the hardware feel slightly less luxe in person visually, but it still feels good quality to the touch.

This is definitely an investment piece but a good work bag should pay off in terms of cost per use. But a bag at this price point should last decades, which is why there is a lifetime guarantee on Carl Friedrik pieces, so you can send your bag in for repair for life. There is also 100 days to test your bag, with a money-back guarantee if it’s not right for you.

The verdict: Carl Friedrik palissy slim leather briefcase

If you are looking for a work bag that will hold all your office essentials, be convenient for travel and also look sleek, the palissy slim leather briefcase by Carl Friedrik could be the perfect option. It is definitely an investment but with a lifetime guarantee for repairs and 100 days to decide if you want to keep it, you will have a stylish and timeless bag for all your work needs. See the full range of Carl Friedrik work bags and luggage on the brand’s website.

