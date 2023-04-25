8 best suitcases and check-in travel bags for holidays in 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travel is changing, and so are our needs as globetrotters, and the demands on our travel accessories have never been greater. So, we decided it was time to look for the best suitcases out there, whether you’re a fan of city breaks and are in need of a budget-airline-friendly case, or a lover of long-haul adventures looking for something a little more substantial.

For hard-sided cases, you can’t go wrong with polypropylene, a material that is tough, light and scratch-resistant. For soft-sided cases, we recommend looking for cases made with polyamide, which has similar qualities.

Bonus points go to cases with areas of reinforcement over wheels, or so-called compression zips, which allow you to cram more into your suitcase without risking damaging key components.

When it comes to wheels, hollow ones can mean your suitcase makes significantly more noise when you’re rolling it along, while rubber wheels are generally quieter than plastic ones. And while four wheels will make rolling your suitcase along smooth surfaces much easier, two-wheeled suitcases can be easier to manoeuvre on rough ground.

Finally, if keeping your suitcase in top condition is a priority, hard-sided cases are likely to be the best option. They’re low maintenance and can be wiped clean, and a growing number of hard-sided suitcases have scratch-resistant coatings.

How we tested

We rolled, dragged and heaved our suitcases across various destinations, squeezed them into cramped cars and overhead luggage cabins, and filled them way past their recommended capacity. After all of this, they didn’t just survive unscathed, they emerged triumphant, protecting our travel essentials, gliding smoothly through the most crowded of airports and helping us stay organised on multi-destination trips.

The best suitcases for 2023 are: